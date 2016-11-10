Windows 10 Mobile build 14393.448 released to production, release preview and slow rings
Windows 10 Mobile build 14393.448 was released to the users in production, release preview and slow rings. This build was tested by the fast-ring insiders back in July. Here is the change log provided by Microsoft which contains changes for both PC and mobile. If you are having problems with this update, try switching from release preview or slow ring to production ring. Or try getting out of insider program completely and see if the update appears.
It includes the same improvements and fixes from the update listed as November 8, 2016—KB3200790 (OS Build 14393.447) that was published for Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016.
Windows 10 Mobile build 14393.448 changelog
* Improved the reliability of multimedia audio, Remote Desktop, and Internet Explorer 11.
* Addressed issue that prevents users from connecting to a virtual private network (VPN).
* Addressed issue with a scheduled task that doesn’t run in Task Scheduler after re-enabling.
* Addressed issue to update the Access Point Name (APN) database.
* Addressed issue with Japanese characters that are missing when converted by the Input Method Editor.
* Addressed issue with the system tray showing no Wi-Fi connection even when Wi-Fi is present.
* Addressed issue with Windows devices that disconnect from the Internet prematurely before users can complete their paid Wi-Fi purchase.
* Addressed issue to update the new Belarusian ruble symbol to Br and the new ISO 4217 code to BYN.
* Addressed additional issues with multimedia, Windows kernel, packaging release management, authentication, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer 11, Remote Desktop, Active Directory, wireless networking, Windows shell, graphics, enterprise security, and Microsoft HoloLens.
* Security updates to Boot Manager, Windows operating system, kernel-mode drivers, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer 11, Microsoft Virtual Hard Drive, Common Log File System driver, Microsoft Video Control, Common Log File System driver, Windows authentication methods, Windows File Manager, and the Microsoft Graphics Component.
