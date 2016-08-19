Windows 10 Mobile Amazon App available for download
Amazon pulled their old windows phone 8.1 application few days back from the windows store and just now, windows 10 mobile version of the it has hit the store and you can download it. The application description says that it is supposed to work only on windows 10 PCs but one can easily install it on their phones as well.
Do not get your hopes up though as it is nothing but a hosted web app but it will definitely stop people from freaking out by not finding official app from amazon on the store. We are quite hopeful that a proper app is in the works, just like the one found on iOS and android.
I personally loved the barcode scanner feature found in windows phone version. Other features that we would like to see in future updates include notifications for shipments and for things like Amazon Days. Addition of pricing alerts and tracking would be nice too.
Related topics
- Cheap Lumia in 2017: Best cheap windows phone Go Phone – windows 10 phone under 100
- Lumia 950, 950XL, 830, 730 LED notification hack
- Windows 10 Mobile build 14393.448 released to production, release preview and slow rings
- Windows 10 Mobile Build 14951 0x80242006 error fix: Mobile Build 14951 stuck at 0 percent
- Microsoft Edge Windows 10 Mobile Adblock workaround: Windows 10 Mobile Adblocker
- Download DosBox for Windows 10 Mobile and Windows Phone 8.1
- Windows 10 Insider 14915.1000 for PC and Mobile released
- User Agent String comparison of Continuum, Windows 10 Desktop and Windows 10 Mobile
- Download Windows 10 Mobile on your non supported Windows Phone using this XDA Tool
- Microsoft adds application version in Windows 10 Store
- 14393.67 Changelog for Windows 10 Mobile
- Download Official Windows 10 Mobile on non supported Lumia windows phones: How to download windows 10 mobile after July 27 on old Lumia phones like Lumia 520, 630, 635, 720, 820, 920, 925, 1020
- Download Pokemon Go for Windows 10 Mobile: Download PoGo UWP for Windows Phone
- Do not use Windows Device Recovery Software for non eligible Windows 10 Mobile update
- Chips Challenge for Windows 10 Mobile available for download
- 14393.3 Windows 10 Mobile brings minor changes
- Windows 10 Mobile 14393 Changelog: Fast Ring Redstone build for windows 10 mobile
- Chrome is draining your battery faster. Switch to Microsoft Edge for up to 36% more browsing time
- Download Skype for Windows 10 Mobile (Windows Insider only)
- Windows 10 Mobile 10586.494 Change log