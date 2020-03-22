Why does Windows take RAM from you to use it on the graphics card?

Related laptop collections

Laptop with AMD Vega Mobile GPU: Acer Predator Helios 500 – which is best laptop with Vega Mobile? The Predator Helios 500 can now be found on a product page at

Asus E203MA Review – More than 12 hour battery life on this Asus netbook Asus E203MA is the latest netbook by the Taiwanese giant launched in US.