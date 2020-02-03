What is difference between laptop, ultrabook, netbook?
In the middle of 2020 many users have serious doubts when talking about laptop, Netbook and Ultrabook, and it is not surprising. What does each term refer to? Which one is better among them, which one should we buy? And above all, how do they differ? It is not easy for a common user to understand all the concepts that surround them, so we will explain in more detail everything related to them.
First of all and as a basic concept, when we talk about laptop, Netbook or Ultrabook, we are doing it from the perspective of a laptop, also called a laptop. Starting from this very simple concept to understand, little by little each one takes a different path based on new concepts, uses, formats and of course prices.
The similarities are getting closer, the differences remain in concepts
Times change and in computer science they do it at an unusual speed. Therefore, the concept of Ultrabook, Netbook and laptop is also in the process of continuous changes as trends set. That said and with prospects of validity in the immediate future, we can say that the similarities are increasingly narrow than the differences.
What are the similarities? The three concepts are designed to be lightweight, portable (as far as the concept of mobility of a person is concerned), they are compact, they carry a battery to work and therefore they need to be plugged in when they run out to charge, like any mobile / smartphone current.
As we can see, they are easy concepts to understand and that curiously do not end up defining one or the other, since all three appear to be very similar. To understand their differences, we will fully explain each of these concepts.
What is an Ultrabook?
The Ultrabook concept is the most widespread today. It is understood as a high-performance laptop, that is, high-end, which has the capacity in some cases to be convertible.
This new, convertible concept means that it can be disassembled for use in a different way, for example, by decoupling the screen and using it as a tablet, or by adding another type of keyboard to the screen.
They usually have very advanced components, in many cases at the forefront of the current technique, since they are understood as very thin laptops, which requires a very high R-and-D to reduce centimeters thick.
The biggest problem they present is that these innovations require a high price if we want to get one, as a general rule. In addition, they are not equipment to play, but for entertainment or productivity, which exempts them from the “gaming” card.
What is a netbook?
The Netbook has a series of very similar features, visually speaking, with the Ultrabook. They are very thin and very light laptops, sometimes below a kilogram of weight and have smaller sizes than these in the vast majority of occasions.
Normally the size of your screen does not exceed 12 inches, the largest being 14 inches. Its power is much reduced compared to an Ultrabook, since it is normally used for basic tasks such as web browsing, office automation or audio or video playback.
Therefore, its benefits are much lower and therefore require less battery and more basic components, which affects its price, since they are usually the most affordable of the three concepts we are discovering.
What is a laptop?
It is the classic concept of “portable” of all life, which the industry is dragging year after year and has been modernizing and optimizing over time.
Of the three concepts it is the one that can accommodate the largest overall size, even reaching 21 inches in the highest-end laptops or gaming. Therefore, we could say that it is the closest concept to a normal laptop that everyone knows and has in mind.
Its power is usually, at the same product range, the largest of the three concepts seen, where the latest generation processors and graphics cards are implemented, so its use is the most versatile of all, since we can both play, as render videos or just browse or download.
Which is the most suitable?
It is the million dollar question and as always happens in this sector, it is the wrong question. The right question would be, what do I need from a laptop and what will I do with it ?
And it is not the same a user who intends to browse or download their favorite programs or series, than the one who needs to work with him for advanced office automation or for example, who needs to edit video but then wants to watch Netflix on a high quality screen.
Each user is a different world, there is no certain and general response, it is necessary to consider before buying all our needs and based on this and the concepts explained, choose one type of computer or another.
And it is that as they say, there is no better purchase than with which one is satisfied, and for that, we need to be clear about the above.
