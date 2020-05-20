ViewSonic M1 mini pocket projector goes on sale
ViewSonic M1 mini is a pocket-sized projector that has a built-in JBL 2W speaker and is battery-operable. It can operate for up to about 2.4 hours, and if you use a mobile battery, you can use it for a longer period of time.
It has a built-in cooling fan, but the operation sound is less than 25 dB in ECO mode, which does not interfere with viewing. The image quality is improved by a proprietary engine of 125% compared to Rec.709.
ViewSonic M1 mini pocket projector’s main specifications are display resolution WVGA (854 × 480 dots), compatible resolution 640 × 480 to 1,920 × 1,080 dots), brightness 120 lm, contrast ratio 500: 1, color reproducibility 1.07 billion colors.
The light source is RGB LED, the F value of the projection lens is 1.7, the focal length is 7.5 mm, the screen size is 24 to 100 type, the keystone correction is ± 40 degrees (vertical), and the optical zoom is fixed. Light source life is up to about 30,000 hours. Projection distance is about 1.09m, 40 type, about 1.63m, 60 type, about 2.18m, 80 type, and about 2.72m, 100 type.
The interface is HDMI 1.4, USB 2.0, Micro USB (for power supply). The main body size is 110 × 104 × 27 mm (width × depth × height), and the weight is about 280 grams.
