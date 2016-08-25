User Agent String comparison of Continuum, Windows 10 Desktop and Windows 10 Mobile
Microsoft Continuum for phones is available for premium windows 10 devices like Lumia 950, Lumia 950XL, HP Spectre X3 etc and it allows customers to connect their phone to projectors, HDTV for a full size desktop experience. Here are how the user agent string differs when you change from mobile mode to continuum mode.
Microsoft Edge UA (Mobile)
Mozilla/5.0 (Windows Phone 10.0; Android 6.0.1; Microsoft; <Device>) AppleWebKit/<Rev (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/<Rev> Mobile Safari/<Rev> Edge/<Rev>
Microsoft Edge UA (Continuum)
Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; ARM) AppleWebKit/<Rev> (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/<Rev> Safari/<Rev> Edge/<Rev>
And this how the desktop user agent string of Microsoft Edge looks like compared to the Continuum Edge. Interestingly, the rendering engine is same across windows 10 mobile and desktop variant and the only exceptions include lack of flash, extensions and codec support in W10m.
Microsoft Edge UA (Desktop)
Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/<Rev> (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/<Rev> Safari/<Rev> Edge/<Rev>
The user agent from mobile to desktop-like is switched on the fly. However for the active tabs, the string would not change unless you refresh the tab. This is done so you do not loose any unsaved changes such as partially filled form when switching from mobile to Continuum mode.
Related topics
- Cheap Lumia in 2017: Best cheap windows phone Go Phone – windows 10 phone under 100
- Lumia 950, 950XL, 830, 730 LED notification hack
- Windows 10 Mobile build 14393.448 released to production, release preview and slow rings
- Windows 10 Mobile Build 14951 0x80242006 error fix: Mobile Build 14951 stuck at 0 percent
- Microsoft Edge Windows 10 Mobile Adblock workaround: Windows 10 Mobile Adblocker
- Download DosBox for Windows 10 Mobile and Windows Phone 8.1
- Windows 10 Insider 14915.1000 for PC and Mobile released
- Windows 10 Mobile Amazon App available for download
- Download Windows 10 Mobile on your non supported Windows Phone using this XDA Tool
- Microsoft adds application version in Windows 10 Store
- 14393.67 Changelog for Windows 10 Mobile
- Download Official Windows 10 Mobile on non supported Lumia windows phones: How to download windows 10 mobile after July 27 on old Lumia phones like Lumia 520, 630, 635, 720, 820, 920, 925, 1020
- Download Pokemon Go for Windows 10 Mobile: Download PoGo UWP for Windows Phone
- Do not use Windows Device Recovery Software for non eligible Windows 10 Mobile update
- Chips Challenge for Windows 10 Mobile available for download
- 14393.3 Windows 10 Mobile brings minor changes
- Windows 10 Mobile 14393 Changelog: Fast Ring Redstone build for windows 10 mobile
- Chrome is draining your battery faster. Switch to Microsoft Edge for up to 36% more browsing time
- Download Skype for Windows 10 Mobile (Windows Insider only)
- Windows 10 Mobile 10586.494 Change log