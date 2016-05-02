Unlock Windows Phone Bootloader and Enable Mass Storage on Windows Phone (Lumia 520, 620, 625, 810, 820, 822, 920, 925, 1020 only)
In this we will show you how to unlock windows phone bootloader and then enable mass storage mode on your Lumia windows phone. This will work only for x2x devices that include Lumia 520, 620, 625, 810, 820, 822, 920, 925 and 1020. Mass storage mode on windows phone is not available as it uses MTP aka media transfer protocol instead for transfer of data to and from computer.
Prerequisites:
WPInternals: http://www.wpinternals.net/index.php/downloads (Download the latest one, 1.2)
WDRT: http://rightlaptop.com/uninstall-windows-phone-10-and-roll-back-to-wp-8-1.html (Needed for drivers)
HEX loaders: Link
1) Download and install Windows Device Recovery Tool (WDRT)
2) Download Windows Phone Internals (WPInternals) and extract that in a folder (for example C:\WPInternals)
3) Create a folder named “Loader” into C:\WPInternals
4) Download HEX loaders and extract it in the folder previously created.
5) Download SBL3 engineering archive (Only if you device is in supported list). Link
6) Create a folder named “SBL3″ into C:\WPInternals and extract the SBL3 Engineering archive.
7) Download FFU image of your phone from WDRT or from lumiafirmware.com
* After entering flash mode you should do:
* The first one you need to select an FFU image
* If you downloaded it from WDRT, go to C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Packages\Products\RM-xxx\ and select the ffu image file. WARNING: ProgramData is an hidden folder.
* The second one, select the folder “C:\WPInternals\Loader”
* The third one, if you device is supported, select your SBL3 Engineering image (In my case, Lumia 920) from the folder “C:\WPInternals\SBL3″.
* BEWARE that you can brick you phone if you flash the wrong image.
That is it, you have successfully unlocked your windows phone.
Related topics
- Cheap Lumia in 2017: Best cheap windows phone Go Phone – windows 10 phone under 100
- Lumia 950, 950XL, 830, 730 LED notification hack
- Windows 10 Mobile build 14393.448 released to production, release preview and slow rings
- Windows 10 Mobile Build 14951 0x80242006 error fix: Mobile Build 14951 stuck at 0 percent
- Microsoft Edge Windows 10 Mobile Adblock workaround: Windows 10 Mobile Adblocker
- Download DosBox for Windows 10 Mobile and Windows Phone 8.1
- Windows 10 Insider 14915.1000 for PC and Mobile released
- User Agent String comparison of Continuum, Windows 10 Desktop and Windows 10 Mobile
- Windows 10 Mobile Amazon App available for download
- Download Windows 10 Mobile on your non supported Windows Phone using this XDA Tool
- Microsoft adds application version in Windows 10 Store
- 14393.67 Changelog for Windows 10 Mobile
- Download Official Windows 10 Mobile on non supported Lumia windows phones: How to download windows 10 mobile after July 27 on old Lumia phones like Lumia 520, 630, 635, 720, 820, 920, 925, 1020
- Download Pokemon Go for Windows 10 Mobile: Download PoGo UWP for Windows Phone
- Do not use Windows Device Recovery Software for non eligible Windows 10 Mobile update
- Chips Challenge for Windows 10 Mobile available for download
- 14393.3 Windows 10 Mobile brings minor changes
- Windows 10 Mobile 14393 Changelog: Fast Ring Redstone build for windows 10 mobile
- Chrome is draining your battery faster. Switch to Microsoft Edge for up to 36% more browsing time
- Download Skype for Windows 10 Mobile (Windows Insider only)