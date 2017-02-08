Best ultrabook with SSD 2017

Best ultrabook with SSD drive in 2017: Top thin laptops with SSD – SSD Ultrabooks
We will help you find the best ultrabook with SSD drive in 2017 which are basically super thin, powerful laptops with SSD. Few years back when the ultrabooks were officially released by Intel, it was mandatory for all laptop manufactures to equip all of their ultrabooks with SSD. There was no other way. Then the years passed and some reverted back to hard disk while some started using hybrid storage system to bring down the costs. However, a true ultrabook ought to have an SSD as it brings numerous advantages with it over a conventional hard disk drive or hybrid system.
First reason is to reduce the weight. Hard disk weigh a lot compared to an SSD drive. A true ultrabook with SSD will be under 3.5-lbs but if you get the same model with HDD instead, it will weigh atleast 0.5-lbs more.
Second reason is get higher performance. You will never be able to enjoy a super fast computing experience without an SSD. When you get an ultrabook with SSD and decent processor, you will find that everything is near instant. Windows loads up in less than 5 seconds; applications take no longer than 2-3 seconds to start and wake up from sleep is instant. If you do video editing or work on applications like 3dxmax where you work with large files, SSDs are god-send. In most operations, they are 3-10 times faster than typical hard disks. So you will find your projects loading faster and overall user experience will be much better.
Third reason to get an ultrabook with SSD is data reliability. Some of us store crucial information on our laptops and the last thing you would ever want is loosing your data. Compared to a conventional hard disk, an SSD has no moving parts. Everything is stored in a solid block of flash so there is less probability of something going wrong. Experts say that SSD have 3-4 times longer lifespan than a regular hard disk. Here are the best ultrabooks with SSD in 2017.
HP Envy 13-ab016nr
HP Envy 13-ab016nr is the best ultrabook with SSD under 1000 dollars. It has latest i5 processor which with it lets you take on whatever comes next with its powerful features and stunningly thin design. Its power-frugal processors gives you upto 14 hour battery life. With its lightening fast SSD and fast 8GB RAM, there is nothing it cannot handle. It has backlit keyboard and Bang & Olufsen stereo speakers.
` Intel Core i5-7200u processor, upto 3.1GHz
` 13.3″ FHD screen, 8GB DDR3 RAM, 256GB M.2 SSD
` 3.07-pounds, bang & olufsen speakers, all metal design, scratch resistant glass, backlit keyboard, fast charging feature (90% in 90 minutes)
Dell Inspiron i5578-0050GRY
Dell Inspiron i5578 is an extremely capable ultrabook featuring the latest i5 kabylake processor and DDR4 memory. Its screen packs full HD panel and can be rotated to be used as touchscreen tablet. Keyboard is disabled in tablet mode for your convenience. The backlit keyboard is full-size enabling you to crunch characters and numbers quickly. An excellent, affordable ultrabook with SSD.
` Intel Core i5-7200u kabylake processor
` 15.6″ full HD 360-degree screen, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
` Backlit keyboard, touchscreen, IR camera
Acer Swift 3
Acer Swift 3, as its name suggests is thin and light, letting you swiftly take it with you everywhere you go. It gives you powerful processing and fastest wireless connection available till date. Pair that with the 14-inch full HD screen with IPS technology, slim aluminum design and long battery life, and you have one of the best affordable thin laptops with SSD. Despite being so thin, Acer has managed to equip it with backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader that adds an extra level of biometric security. Affordable ultrabook with SSD.
` Intel Core i5-6200U Processor, upto 2.8GHz
` 14″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen IPS ComfyView LED-backlit Display, 8GB DDR4 Onboard Memory, 256GB SSD
` 3.07-pounds, Acer Fingerprint Reader, backlit keyboard, Acer TrueHarmony Sound System
Asus ZenBook Flip UX360CA
Asus ZenBook Flip is a convertible ultrabook that is much lighter, slimmer and faster than other laptops and ultrabooks. It has four modes – laptop, tablet, tent and stand mode and you can switch between them whenever you want. Its entire chassis has sleek aluminum unibody design that weighs meager 2.9-lbs making it the thinnest and lightest ultrabook of 2017. The amazingly sharp touchscreen has full HD resolution with high color accuracy making it ideal for both media consumption and professional work. It has fanless design so you can use it without getting your laps burnt. Keyboard is ergonomic with optimal 1.5mm key travel and backlit feature. Chromium copper alloy coils and advanced cooling mechanism ensures it never runs hot. Get it and we bet you won’t regret it.
` Skylake Intel Core M3-6Y30 Processor, 8GB LPDDR3 memory and 512GB Solid State Drive
` 14″ FHD 1920x 1080 resolution and 72% NTSC color gamut, brightness of 350cd/m2
` 2.9-pounds, Bang & Olufsen ICEpower speakers, 1.2-megapixel HD camera, backlit keyboard
Razer Blade Stealth
Razer Blade Stealth is a powerful ultrabook with best display packing quad HD panel, 7th generation i7 processor and 16GB RAM. The screen not only has high density but is also touchscreen. There is ample 512GB SSD onboard which is excellent for people who want lots of storage space onboard. It is extremely powerful and loads everything instantly. The keyboard is very comfortable and has Razor’s signature chroma keyboard where you customize color of keys. This is the most high end ultrabook with SSD drive in USA right now.
` Intel Core i7-7500u 7th generation processor
` 12.5-inch touchscreen panel, QHD resolution with 2540×1440 pixels
` Chroma backlit keyboard, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 0.52″ thin, 2.84-lbs
HP 15-ay018nr
Thanks to latest specs, HP 15-ay018nr can tackle all of your daily tasks at an affordable price tag. It has crisp full HD screen that lets you work with more windows, web pages and enjoy photos and videos. Its fast i7 processor and speedy 256GB SSD ensures your experience remains lag-free.
` Intel Core i7-6500U ultra-low voltage processor, 2.5GHz clock speed, integrated Intel graphics
` 15.6″ screen with full HD pixels, 1920×1080 resolution
` 4.75 pounds, 6 hours of battery life, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, DVD drive
Lenovo Ideapad 510
Lenovo Ideapad 510 is one of the most well built and well-equipped laptops of 2017. It is powered by next-generation i7 processor backed by HD graphics that deliver smooth high definition imagery. It is the perfect laptop for work and play. Thanks to i7 CPU, fast RAM and SSD, you get lag-less computing experience without compromising on battery life front. Lenovo has equipped it pair of Harman Karon speakers for crisper quality of sound. The full HD screen looks incredible and helps improving your work and media experience. Its full size backlit keyboard with large touchpad makes it the most complete laptop on this list.
` Intel Core i7-7500U processor clocked at 2.7GHz, dual cores
` Full HD IPS (1920 x 1080) 15.6 inch screen with IPS technology, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD
` 4.84 lbs, integrated DVD drive, backlit keyboard
Asus ZX53VW
If you are looking for a seriously powerful workstation that offers serious CPU and GPU capabilities and costs under a grand, you should get the Asus ZX53VW. It has powerful i5 standard voltage processor, capable dedicated graphics card and a breathtaking design that is both functional and unique. The screen has wide viewing angles and anti-glare coating so that you can use it in any kind of environment, bright or dim. The keyboard has a cool red backlit to it and is full size too with numeric keypad for faster data entry. It is not an ultrabook but an extremely powerful and affordable workstation laptop with SSD of large capacity.
` Intel Core i5-6300HQ processor with quad cores, upto 3.2GHz clock speed
` Full HD display measuring 15.6-inches, 1920×1080, 512GB SSD, 8GB DDR4 RAM
` 5.5-lbs, high-fidelity audio with exclusive SonicMaster technology, RGB backlit keyboard
