Which is best ultrabook with illuminated keyboard?
Ultrabooks are extremely popular right now and a lot of people are looking for the ultimate, best ultrabook with illuminated keyboard. A computer with backlit keyboard lets you type in all types of environment, dark or dim. And it does not matter if you are a touch typist or not since having an ultrabook with illuminated keyboard will help improving your accuracy by a long shot.
You will be able to type in all types of situations. Many times, you find yourself working in a place where you able to type the general characters without a problem but if you have to type in a special word or do a combo, for instance ‘print screen’, you will have a tough time doing the combo or key in special characters in low light. That is where an ultrabook with illuminated keyboard will be helpful.
Another huge pros of getting backlit-keyboard ultrabook is that this very feature is found in high quality laptops like UHD and gaming ultrabooks. So when you buy an ultrabook with illuminated keyboard, you can be rest assured that you are getting a fairly feature-loaded, powerful laptop. There is a reason why you will never find backlit keyboard on a Celeron laptop because people buying such cheap laptops do not care about this feature. It is also not uncommon to find high quality, speedy SSD drives in ultrabooks with illuminated keyboard. Some come with hybrid storage system as well.
An ultrabook with illuminated keyboard is also makes laptop look more cool than rest of laptops. They get everyone’s attention and that is why you see so many people buying them even though they would never be typing in dim-environments.
Here are the best ultrabooks with illuminated keyboard.
ASUS ZenBook 3
Asus Zenbook 3 is best ultrabook with illuminated keyboard. It is the lightest in its class, weighing only 2lbs and is less than an inch thin. Asus still somehow equipped it with latest 7th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, making it incredibly powerful yet light. The 12.5” screen has full HD panel with 178-degree viewing angle which does superb color reproduction and crisp detail. The entire chassis is made of aluminum metal that gives it a stunning, unique look. This makes it much lighter than a standard laptop and at same time, makes it 50-percent stronger. Asus Zenbook offers no-compromises keyboard that has full size backlit keys. The key travel is 19.8mm which is same as what you find on desktop keyboards. This makes typing very comfortable. The touchpad is covered with glass and has innovative palm rejection technology for maximum accuracy and comfort. Security-lovers will love its fingerprint sensor that is integrated into its touchpad so simply slide your finger to unlock the laptop.
| 12.5″ full HD display, Intel Core i7-7500U processor, 16GB RAM, 0.5″ thin, 2lbs, 512GB SSD, Harman kardon quad speakers
HP ENVY 13
HP Envy 13 is affordable yet powerful ultrabook with illuminated keyboard. Powering this is a 7th generation i5 processor, full HD display and 256GB SSD that gives you faster startups of OS, apps and capable hardware that lets you work with demanding applications with ease. This ultrabook comes with a decent battery backup, good speakers and overall is well worth the price. It is lighter than Macbook Air and very easy to carry around which is surprising since both are all metal-laptops.
| 13.3″ full HD display, Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 14-hour battery life
ASUS UX360CA
Asus UX360CA is an ultrabook with touchscreen that outputs beautiful colors as Asus has color-calibrated its IPS display from factory. The touchscreen is very accurate and you can even adjust the color temperature according to your liking. The battery life is best we have seen on an ultrabook. If you use it every day for 3-hours, you will only after to charge it after 3-4 days. And since it uses the capable Intel Core M-processor, it is fanless and does not make any noise when running. An affordable, feature-rich ultrabook with illuminated keyboard.
| 13.3 touchscreen full HD display, Intel Core i5-7Y54 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 4lbs
Lenovo Ideapad 510s
Lenovo Ideapad 510s is slim, lightweight and easy to carry around. Entire chassis is made of aluminum and shows off company’s attention to detail. It weighs only 3.74lbs which makes it perfect for those who like to work or be entertained on the move. It is blazingly fast, feature-packed with specs like 7th generation i7 processor, dedicated AMD graphics card, 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM which lets you run any app or game with ease. At 14-inches, it is neither too big or small to carry around. With full HD screen, you get exceptional details and vibrant colors and its harman audio speakers make the end user experience only better. A world class ultrabook with illuminated keyboard.
| 14″ FHD LED display, Intel Core i7-7500u processor, AMD Radeon GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, harman kardon speakers
ASUS ZenBook UX330UA-AH54
Asus Zenbook UX330UA features a brilliant full HD 13.3” and it outputs accurate colors. It is super fast, thin and high tech. Boot time is less than 5 seconds thanks to fast 7th generation i5 processor and SSD. The keyboard has backlit keys which have very nice feel to them. It also has a fingerprint reader which is quite responsive so you can use to login quickly by just swiping finger. Battery life about 11 hours with light use and 9 hours with mixed use. Asus also managed to slice in pair of harman kardon speakers for your media pleasure.
| 13.3″ FHD display, Intel Core i5-7200u processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, fingerprint reader, windows hello, 2.6lbs
Dell Inspiron i5378
Dell Inspiron i5378 is a 2-in-1 convertible ultrabook that can be used in variety of positions. For instance, you can move the display all the way to the back and use it as tablet. Similarly, you can use it in tent and presentation mode. It is powered by latest i7 kabylake processor, 8GB RAM and 16GB RAM. The 13 inch display packs full HD panel which is very sensitive as well. It is powerful, feature rich ultrabook that is capable and dependable.
| 13.3″ FHD 1920×1080 convertible touchpanel display, Intel Core i7-7500u processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, IR camera
Acer Aspire S 13
Acer Aspire S13 gives you all day battery life without compromising on the performance front. It is lightweight, boots up in couple of seconds and has very long battery life. The full HD screen is IPS and not glossy making it comfortable to work with in all kind of conditions. It’s cheap, affordable and lightweight ultrabook with illuminated keyboard, weighing mere 2.87lbs.
| 13.3″ FHD screen, Intel Core i5-6200u processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 11-hour battery life
