Ultrabook with best display 2017

Ultrabook with UHD QHD WQHD display: Best ultrabook with best display in 2017 – Best QHD laptop
Find the ultrabook with best display of 2017. A lot of hardware changes have occurred over the past few years. Laptops finally have desktop GPUs onboard thanks to Nvidia Pascal graphics card and processors are now more powerful and efficient than ever. And the most neglected area is the screen and it is definitely sad to see most of the popular laptops still plagued with a poor quality screen. That is why we thought of making a list of all models of ultrabook with best display. By “best display”, we mean the screen should be high definition, produce accurate colors and have decent viewing angles.
While HD in laptops means “high definition”, it is no way near “high” in real world usage. That is why the top laptop manufactures should not even be making laptops less than FHD 1920×1080 resolution. So while shopping for ultrabook with best display, you ought to go for WQHD, QHD, 4K or at least FHD resolution. Ultra HD is top tier packing 3840×2160 while QHD pack 2560×1440.
One should only go for HD screens while buying 11-inch netbooks and convertible ultrabooks with touchscreen because at that screen size, the PPI, pixels per inch is high enough to make up for a sharp screen. Full HD would be overkill and totally unnecessary at 11-inches. However, at 13.3” and more, it makes no sense to go for HD 1366×768 resolution unless you simply cannot afford buying a decent laptop or you’re a poor university student or may be you are looking for a laptop for kid. There is another reason to avoid HD screens when choosing an ultrabook with best display.
The reason is that those HD screens do not provide adequate screen estate for reading web pages and working with more than two windows at a time. When you have a lower resolution screen, you will have hard time working with two windows simultaneously. In case of FHD 1920×1080 screen, you will have enough space to work with two windows side by side and your experience will be much better.
Other than screen resolution, there is one more thing to look for when choosing an ultrabook with best display and is color accuracy. Many times, laptop experts at rightlaptop have encountered laptops that have high resolution screens but have poor viewing angles. Look for the word “IPS technology” because that assures not only high color accuracy but also wide viewing angles. Have you seen the display of an iPhone and how nice it looks from all sides? That is because it makes use of IPS technology to produce accurate colors and offer wide viewing angles. Here are the ultrabooks with best display of 2017.
Asus Zenbook UX305CA
Asus Zenbook UX305CA is the most affordable ultrabook with QHD resolution. It has amazing 13.3-inch display packing QHD+ resolution which is 3200×1800 so you see a lot more than a typical full HD panel. It is also touchscreen allowing you to interact with screen just like an iPad. Power is ample thanks to Intel Core M-series processor that delivers amazing 8-10 hour battery life as well. Measuring less than 0.5” thin and weighing only 2.5-pounds, this laptop runs completely fanless, thereby producing no sound when in use. Easily the cheapest ultrabook with best display.
` 13.3-inch QHD+ touchscreen, 3200×1800 pixels
` Intel Core M processor with 4MB cache, up to 2.2 GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, backlit keyboard, HD webcam, 0.5″ thin, 2.5-lbs
Dell XPS9350-8008SLV
Dell XPS 9350 is a convertible ultrabook with best display. The 360-degree display is home to a quad HD panel with 3200×1800 pixel resolution which can be used as tablet as well. The 2.8-lbs chassis is machined out aluminium block which adds a premium touch and feel. This ultrabook comes with 16GB RAM, fast i7 processor and 512GB SSD. Since it is made with windows 10 in mind, everything feels instantaneous. Keyboard is full size with backlit feature. It is the most feature-rich ultrabook with high resolution display.
` 13.3″ 3200×1800 Laptop with Infinity Edge display
` Intel Core i7-6560U 2.2GHz Processor, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SDD, Windows 10 Microsoft Signature Image, 2.8 lbs, precision touchpad
Dell Inspiron 7000
Dell Inspiron 7000 features a UHD 4k screen packing quad core i7 processor and Nvidia’s GeForce discrete graphics that deliver stellar performance. This UHD laptop is made for professionals in mind. It is ideal for stuff like AutoCAD, SAP, Solidworks, video editing and 3D modeling. The keyboard is full size with numberpad and has backlit as well for easier data entry.
` 3840×2160 4K Touchscreen IPS Display measuring 15.6-inches
` Intel Core i7-6700HQ quad core processor @2.6 GHz with 6MB Cache, NVIDIA Geforce GTX 960M, 4.7 lbs, Backlit Keyboard, 1TB 5400rpm Hybrid Hard Drive + 8GB SSD, 8GB RAM
HP Spectre x360
HP Spectre x360 is a full size ultrabook with UHD 4K display. It has 6th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and solid state storage providing you excellent performance and battery life. It has large 15.6” display that is multitouch enabled. This comes in handy when being used in tablet mode.
` 15.6″ ultra HD 4K display, multi touch feature enabled, 3840×2160
` Intel Core i7-6500U dual core processor @2.5GHz with 4MB cache, Intel HD Graphics 520, 4.02 lbs, Backlit Keyboard, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD drive for fast loading of apps and games
MSI GT73VR Titan
MSI GT73VR is not an ultrabook but it is certainly the best gaming laptop with best display. It has the most accurate display with UHD 4K eDP panel that is driven by top-of the line Intel Core i7-6820HK processor. This paired with 16GB RAM and desktop-glade Nvidia 1070 pascal dedicated graphics card provide unbeatable, unmatched performance. There is no app or game that can make this laptop stutter. If you are looking for the best desktop replacement laptop, this is the one to go for.
` 17.3-inch UHD 4K display,
` Intel Core i7-6820HK Processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX1070 VR ready graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD, 10.59 lbs, Dynaudio speakers + subwoofer
