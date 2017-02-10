Ultrabook with 16GB RAM 2017: Best laptops with 16GB memory
If you are always on the move and yearn for a thin laptop, an ultrabook with 16GB RAM is what you should get. There can be multitude of scenarios where you would have such a powerful ultrabook. One example can be a person who runs enterprise software, for instance running massive virtual machines where you have to allocate several gigabytes of memory. In such cases, you would want to have an ultrabook with 16GB RAM.
When are you in market for an ultrabook with 16GB RAM, these things should be kept in mind.
Display: An ultrabook is very portable, so aim for 13” or 14” screens. Get 15-inch only if the laptop manufacture has been able to squeeze in that bigger screen into a smaller chassis. They do this by making the bezels slim. Also make sure you have the best display in ultrabook market. You can do this by ensuring that the ultrabook has QHD, UHD or FHD resolution and IPS technology. This will give you high resolution screen with wide viewing angle. Other optional features include 2-in-1 convertible screens that include touchscreens allowing users to use them as slate tablets.
Storage: Aim for minimum 512GB SSD storage. Do not even look at laptops that make use of hard disk as they make the entire system run slow. They are also highly unreliable in long run. An ultrabook with SSD loads apps instantly. These ultrabooks also load OS much quickly and comes out of sleep state near-instantly as well.
Powerful: Go for the ones that come with i7 processors. Make sure you get one with latest generation which is Intel Kabylake. This will make sure that the ultrabook with 16GB RAM you are getting is highly efficient and delivers great battery life and performance. Here are the best ultrabooks with 16GB RAM in 2017.
Dell Inspiron i5578
Dell Inspiron i5578 is a convertible ultrabook and our top recommendation for 16GB ultrabook. With its convertible design, you will be able to use it as tablet by tilting it back. You can also use the touchscreen in laptop mode. Powering it is the latest Intel’s kabylake i7 processor that delivers stunning battery life and performance. It is excellent for data entry thanks to its spacious backlit keyboard and keys with perfect pitch. It is the best ultrabook with 16GB RAM.
` Intel Core i7-7500U Processor @ upto 3.5GHz, 7th generation + Intel HD Graphics 620
` Full HD 15.6-inch laptop with convertible design, 1920×1080, IPS tech
` 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Backlit Keyboard, 4.54 lbs
Lenovo Ideapad 710s
Lenovo Ideapad 710s is one of the thinnest, lightest and most portable ultrabook models with 16GB RAM. And with 8-hour battery life and a fast i7 processor, it offers ultimate blend of performance and portability. The Lenovo Ideapad is an amazing multimedia laptop too featuring full HD display, JBL speakers and Dolby Home Theater technology. The casing is made of magnesium aluminum that gives it a premium look and feel. The full-size keyboard with backlit makes data entry easy. Easily one of the best 16GB ultrabooks of 2017.
` 7th Gen Intel Core i7-7500U processor + Intel HD Graphics 620
` 13.3-inch screen packing 1920×1080 resolution
` 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 2.6 lbs, backlit keyboard and the 180-degree hinge
Asus ZenBook 3
Asus Zenbook 3 is the most premium looking ultrabook with 16GB RMA. Made from aerospace-grade aluminum, the new Zenbook weighs only 2-pounds and is less than half-inch thick. Despite being so thin and light, it is powerful packing top of the line i7 processor and 512GB SSD that delivers unreliable performance and long battery life of 9-hours. There is built in fingerprint sensor that acts as additional layer of security and faster login option. The keyboard is backlit and engineered for best-possible comfort and accuracy. Same goes for touchpad which is glass covered for smooth control and boasts palm rejection technology. Most well-crafted ultrabook of all time.
` Intel Core i7-7500U Processor @ 2.7GHz, upto 3.5GHz
` Full HD IPS 12.5-inch display with 178-degree viewing angle, Corning Gorilla Glass 4, slim bezels
` 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, only 2 lbs, up to 9 hours of battery life, Harman Kardon speakers, Built-in fingerprint sensor, backlit keyboard, copper-alloy heatpipes and liquid-crystal-polymer fan
Lenovo Flex 4 2-in-1 Laptop
Lenovo Flex 4 delivers stunning performance at an affordable price tag. It has large 14-inch screen that can be tilted back and used as tablet. It has excellent keyboard with numeric keypad. The palm rest area is home to a windows 10-compatible touchpad and fingerprint sensor for better security and instant login. The new 7th generation processor yield better performance and battery life than outgoing model making it an excellent buy.
` Intel Core i7-7500U Processor @ 2.7GHz, upto 3.5GHz
` 14 inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with 10-point multitouch
` 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, up to 9 hours of battery life, 3.8 pounds, Audio by Harman technology
HP Spectre x360
Equipped with a 4k UHD display, the HP Spectre X360 has i7 processor and 16GB RAM onboard which together with 256GB SSD yields stellar performance. The ultra HD display looks much sharper than typical HD screens you find on most laptops. Even full HD screens stand no chance against it. It shows so much more content at a time which helps in boosting your productivity. You can use the screen as tablet by putting it in convertible mode. It is easily the most feature-rich convertible ultrabook with 16GB RAM.
` 6th Generation Intel Core i7-6500U clocked at 2.5GHz, up to 3.1 GHz and has 4 MB cache
` 15.6-inch ultra HD 4k display, 3840×2160 pixels
` 16GB DDR3 RAM, 256GB SSD, backlit keyboard, Bang & Olufsen speakers, 4.02 lbs
Razer Blade RZ09
Razer Blade has monstrous specs packing ultra-thin and lightweight design. It is the only gaming oriented ultrabook on this list packing top-of-the line Nvidia dedicated graphics card that yield desktop-class performance. With its beautiful quad HD+ display, you will be able to enjoy crisp images and at same time, more content on screen due to high pixel density. Onboard there is whopping 512GB SSD storage which is a lot for an ultrabook.
` Intel Core i7-6700HQ CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 discrete GPU with 6GB VRAM
` 14” FHD screen with IPS, 1920×1080
` 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB fast-SSD storage, Virtual Reality ready, Razer Chroma RGB Keyboard, 4.16-pounds
