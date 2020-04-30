Tenku Confortbook S11 is great for Zoom and Skype meetings
Tenku Confortbook S11 is a netbook that has been released in Japan that will cater to mobile users or users that need a really cheap laptop. Due to recent economic turmoil around the world, cheap laptops like netbooks are in huge demand. Tenku Confortbook S11 will go on sale on April 30th 2020 for 26,950 yen that is about 250 dollars.
Tenku is famous as a distributor of GPD, but this time it will introduce the first product under the original brand Tenku. Tenku Confortbook S11 is suitable for web browsing and video conferencing such as Zoom / Teams / Skype. This is expected since Tenku Confortbook S11 is a netbook.
The main specifications of Tenku Confortbook S11 include Intel Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of memory, 64GB eMMC for storage, 11.6 inch 1,920 x 1,080 pixel display and it runs Windows 10 Pro operating system. We normally do not see netbooks running professional version of Windows 10. Generally, to keep costs down, netbooks come with Windows 10S.
Interface selection of Tenku Confortbook S11 includes USB Type-C, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, Mini HDMI output, microSD card slot, HD compatible webcam, IEEE 802.11b / n compatible wireless LAN, Bluetooth 4.0, 3.5mm stereo mini jack, audio input / output, etc.
The battery in Tenku Confortbook S11 is a lithium polymer, and the battery life is 6 to 8 hours. The main body size is 281 × 194.5 × 18 mm (width × depth × height), and the weight is 990 grams. There are two colors to choose from – silver and white.
