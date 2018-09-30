Teclast F6 is a cheap Intel Apollo Lake laptop with Windows 10
Teclast F6 has a design that is clearly inspired from Lenovo Yoga convertible laptop/ultrabook. However, that Lenovo laptop is priced well over 400 dollars, whereas the Teclast F6 retails for less than 250 dollars. This makes it the cheapest laptop with Intel Apollo Lake processor.
Teclast F6 specifications are mentioned below.
Intel Celeron N3450 apollo lake processor with quad cores and Intel HD graphics card
6GB of memory and 128GB SSD storage that is expandable via microSD card slot
13.3-inch IPS display with full HD resolution, 1920×1080 pixels
dual-band 802.11ac WiFi module, Bluetooth 4.0, two full-size USB 3.0 ports , a microHDMI and a combo audio jack
And just like the latest ultrabook laptops, it has ultra slim bezels that not only makes the overall laptop more compact but also makes the Teclast F6 look more modern.
On the front, there is a 2MP webcam for doing video chat with friends and 5000 mAh large battery for more than 10-hours of continuous runtime.
And all that runs on the latest Windows 10 Home operating system.
In short, if you are looking for a laptop that is priced around a cheap netbook like Asus E203MA but features a larger display, the Teclast F6 is a great option. It even has same specifications as a netbook which means it is great for reading documents, surfing the web, checking email and watching HD movies. Anything more than that would disappoint you.