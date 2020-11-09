Samsung Galaxy GA-E 16TB SSD Review – Best Enterprise Grade SSD 2020 / 2021
Samsung Galaxy GA-E 16TB SSD uses a standard 2.5-inch SATA specification design with a capacity of up to 16TB , which is comparable to traditional mechanical hard drives. The master control adopts the PS3112-S12 eight-channel master control of Phison, and the continuous reading and writing are 560/230MB/s respectively . This is a stable speed that can run for a long time on the server platform, and continuous reading in personal daily use The writing can reach more than 520MB/s.
Although it cannot be compared with the speed of NVMe SSD, it has a read and write performance far exceeding that of a mechanical hard disk. The most important thing is to provide extremely low latency. As for the flash memory particles that everyone cares about most, we have also seen QLC NAND, although many people still don’t quite recognize this kind of flash memory particles.
But from the current technological development of flash memory manufacturers, the future development trend of large-capacity SSDs is still moving towards QLC. As for other parameters, this SSD has a maximum write capacity of 2600TBW and a three-year warranty. Galaxy’s official data indicates that it supports 0.17 times full-disk writing per day under a three-year warranty.
Because QLC NAND is used as the storage particle, the error correction code (ECC) design requirements for the master control will be higher. Therefore, in response to the limited number of writes in NAND flash memory and the natural raw bit error rate (UBER), the GA-E GA-E master chip has added the third-generation LDPC ECC & ETEDPP technology.
It can greatly reduce the load of data writing, restore UBER, ensure continuous and stable reading and writing under extreme environments, and have extremely high reliability, thereby greatly extending the service life of flash memory.
In fact, our current SSD has a power failure protection mechanism in the design itself, but the main focus is on the algorithm level, that is, the firmware algorithm is used to achieve power failure protection.
Although this method can indeed protect our data security to a certain extent, when faced with certain extreme conditions, this protection mechanism is still uncertain. If there is no energy storage capacitor, it still cannot protect the data in the DRAM cache.
The hardware-level power failure protection exists precisely to solve this problem. Samsung Galaxy GA-E 16TB SSD has a built-in power failure protection circuit , and it has an independent hardware circuit design, including capacitors for emergency power supply and used to detect power failures. And trigger the voltage monitoring chip of the protection mechanism, etc.
Among them, we can see some yellow tantalum capacitors on the PCB, which are part of the power failure protection circuit, which can provide sufficient power for the SSD under abnormal power failure to ensure that dynamic data is stored in the flash memory to ensure data integrity .
As a new member of the Galaxy family, this SSD continues the consistent design style of the series. The all-black tone looks deep and high-quality, and the metal brushing process is processed with a rich texture.
On the upper right of the hard drive is a big “engine” character, and the Galaxy logo is printed on the lower right. The SSD specification is a 2.5-inch hard drive with a thickness of 7mm, which is compatible with desktop computers and mainstream notebook computers.
On the back of the hard drive is a common parameter label, which contains the product model, parameter, and serial number. The interface is a universal and compatible SATA3.0 interface , which can be backward compatible with the old SATA2.0/1.0 interface.
Disassembling the product, you can see that the PCB is densely covered with components, both on the front and back. This layout design can indeed only be done by SATA SSD, and M.2 disks can only be used in 22110 specifications. Only with the function of enterprise-class SSD.
The main control is PS3112-S12 from Phison, an eight-channel SATA controller, which can support up to 15.36TB , and supports the third-generation LDPC ECC & ETEDPP error correction algorithm, which can further improve the security of data reading and writing.
The flash memory model is “1A8IG66AWA”. It is not clear who the flash memory is. There are a total of 16 on both sides, which means that the capacity of a single die has reached a terrible 1TB.
The cache is from Hynix SK hynix, with a single capacity of 16Gb, and a total of 4 on both sides to form an 8GB cache. Many consumer-grade SSDs have now cancelled external DRAM caches in order to save costs. In the face of daily use, this design may not be a problem.
However, in the face of writing large amounts of data, an external DRAM cache is still required. After all, it can reduce the write wear of the cache while ensuring 4K performance and extend the service life of the SSD.
At the bottom are 6 tantalum capacitors, which can provide power-off protection support for the SSD. With the master’s third-generation LDPC ECC & ETEDPP error correction algorithm, it can ensure the integrity of the data in various emergencies.
Most of the SSD test items used are new version test software, including CDM 8.3.2, AS SSD Benchmark 2.0, Anvil Pro, etc. In addition, in order to make the test closer to actual use, we conducted a number of half-disk performance tests.
CrystalDiskInfo information identification: CrystalDiskInfo is a hard disk health detection tool. Through this software, we can see that Samsung Galaxy GA-E 16TB SSD uses SATA 3.0 channels and supports SMART, APM, NCQ, and TRIM functions.
The firmware is SCFMM3.1. The strange thing is that the hard disk read and write volume cannot be seen on the software.
AS SSD Benchmark test: The AS SSD test will integrate the CPU performance score, so no matter how it is measured, the speed will be lower than the official nominal and actual use, which is a normal phenomenon.
The first is the AS SSD test. In the 1GB file test, the GA-E 16TB SSD has a read speed of 513.49MB/s and a write speed of 428.22MB/s. The 4K random read and write are 49.97MB/s and 92.69MB/s respectively. In the 10GB file test, except for a slight drop in 4K reading speed, other changes were not significant.
CrystalDiskMark test: CrystalDiskMark is the original disk read and write speed, which is more accurate. When using the CrystalDiskMark test, the GA-E 16TB SSD in the 1GB file test has sequential read and write speeds of 536.74MB/s and 447.87MB/s, and 4K random read and write performance can reach 43.80MB/s and 102.06MB/s.
After the test size increased to 64GB, the sequential read speed did not change much, but the write speed dropped to 218.18MB/s, and the 4K random read and write performance also dropped to 24.34MB/s, 71.86MB/s.
ATTO Disk Benchmark test: ATTO Disk Benchmark calculates the continuous reading and writing speed of small files, here there are 16 capacities from 4KB to 64MB, and the sequence depth is 10.
In the ATTO Disk Benchmark test, the GA-E 16TB SSD has a maximum read speed of 520.20MB/s and a write speed of 434.95MB/s.
HD Tune Pro high-capacity stress test: As we all know, the read performance of an SSD does not represent everything. To test the true face of an SSD, it is necessary to measure the slow reading and writing speed.
In the HD Tune file benchmark test, we customized the 200GB file write volume. Through actual measurement, we can see that the GA-E 16TB SSD read speed and write speed have been maintained at 530MB/S and 440MB/S, respectively. , The performance is very stable.
IOMeter test: In order to visually observe the hard disk’s writing situation, use IOMeter to record more detailed reading and writing status. The test situation will be more extreme, but it can also simulate what kind of performance the hard disk will show under various usage conditions.
Samsung Galaxy GA-E 16TB SSD, as an enterprise-class SSD, has to test long-term reading and writing capabilities.
The following is the discrete distribution of IOPS recorded after three hours of continuous 128KB QD64 writing to the SSD using IOMeter: After Secure Erase, I use the IOMeter 128KB QD64 setting to write for three hours. After 9591 seconds, the speed drops. The average speed is 433.11MB/s. After calculating about 3.96TB of data, the speed drops. The direct write capability of the particles is worthy of recognition.
Through a series of tests, we can see that although the read and write speed of Samsung Galaxy GA-E 16TB SSD cannot be compared with NVMe SSD, it can maintain the write speed at 433.11MB/s for 159 consecutive minutes and write data. It even reached 3.96TB, which is far from comparable to consumer SSDs.
At the same time, thanks to the support of the 8GB DRAM cache, its 4K reading can also be very stable at 43MB/s and 102MB/s. But what you have to admit is that for most consumers, the latter is far more significant than the former, but if you want to be an excellent enterprise-level SSD, both are also essential.
However, the most important thing for enterprise SSDs is security, followed by capacity and performance considerations. In this regard, Samsung Galaxy GA-E 16TB SSD has indeed made good countermeasures. The third-generation LDPC ECC & ETEDPP error correction algorithm + tantalum capacitor constitutes a power-off protection circuit that constitutes a double protection measure on software and hardware. In order to deal with various emergencies to ensure data security.
Of course, what everyone cares about most is the price. At present, this Samsung Galaxy GA-E 16TB SSD is priced at $3000. A simple conversion is the price of a non-public RTX 3090 + a 128GB iPhone12. For ordinary consumers, this is still a bit presumptuous, but as an enterprise-level SSD, the price is pretty good.
