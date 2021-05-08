Razer Blade Pro 17 2021 specifications include 360Hz refresh display

Razer has churned out Razer Blade Pro 17 2021 laptop that comes with a 17.3 inch 360Hz display. There will be three variants and you will be able to equip Razer Blade Pro 17 with GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080.

There is another difference between specifications – 3060/30 70 has 16GB of memory and 512GB of NVMe SSD, and the 3080 has 32GB of memory and 1TB of NVMe SSD.

Razer Blade Pro 17 2021 specifications include Intel Core i7-10875H (8 cores / 16 threads, 2.3 to 5.1 GHz) processor, Windows 10 Home, full HD 1920×1080 resolution, all packed inside 6mm thin bezel.

Being thin does not mean that Razer Blade Pro 17 comes short on expandability front. It comes with one empty M.2 slot that lets you further expand storage to 4TB.

Keyboard supports anti ghosting and has RGB backlit. Interface selection includes Thunderbolt 3 (USB PD compatible), USB 3.1 Type-C (USB PD compatible), USB 3.1 x 3, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI 2.1 (4K / 120Hz compatible), SD card slot, 720p Web Equipped with a camera (compatible with face recognition), audio input / output terminal ports.

The main body size of Razer Blade Pro 17 measures 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm (width x depth x height), and the weight is 2.75 kg. Battery capacity is 70.5Wh.