Razer Blade Pro 17 120Hz 4K laptop released
Razer USA has announced the 10th generation Intel Core and new display 17.3 inch gaming laptop, the Razer Blade Pro 17 on the 21st May 2020. It will be released in North America and Canada within this month.
The CPU being used is 10th generation Intel Core i7-10875H (which is faster than the Intel Core i7-9750H used in old model). This has seen increment of 2 Intel Cores to become total of 8 Intel Cores. In addition, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q or GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q GPU is being used compared to old model which had RTX 2060 and RTX 2080 Max-Q. This makes Razer Blade Pro one of best ultrabooks of 2020.
The liquid crystal panel can be selected from either 300Hz / Full HD or 120Hz / 4K touchpanel. The former achieves a wide color gamut of sRGB 100% and the latter a Adobe RGB 100%. It’s individually calibrated to give gamers a smooth visual experience combined with high speed.
The cooling mechanism used in Razer Blade Pro 17 is a vapor chamber and a dual fan to improve heat dissipation.
The lower model of Razer Blade Pro 17 comes equipped with 300Hz / Full HD LCD is equipped with Core i7-10875H, memory 16GB, 512GB NVMe SSD, GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q (8GB), and the price is $ 2,599.99.
The upper model changes GPU to GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q and the price is $ 3,199.99.
Add in 120Hz / 4K liquid crystal changed SSD to 1TB to the above, and the price is 3,799.99 dollars.
Interface selection includes UHD-III compatible SD card reader, Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 x 4 (1 of which is Type-C), HDMI 2.0b, 2.5Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, Windows Hello compatible HD camera etc.
The battery capacity of Razer Blade Pro 17 is 70.5Wh. The main body size is 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm (width x depth x height), and the weight is 2.75 kg.
