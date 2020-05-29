Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition is best mobile workstation of 2020

Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition

Razer has announced a mobile workstation Blade 15 Studio Edition equipped with a Quadro RTX 5000 for the CPU and a 10th generation Intel Core CPU. It will be available in North America and priced from $4,299.99. It will be released later in Europe, China and Asia.

Based on the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model, Razer changed the GPU to Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 and made it a configuration that can be used for 3D model production for professionals and VGX design. Like the Advanced Model, it has a built-in SD-card reader compatible with USB-III and supports charging by USB Type-C.

The display is an OLED with 100% support for the DCI-P3 color gamut and a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 dots. Individually calibrated to minimize color differences. It also features a 1ms high-speed response and the use of gorilla glass. OS of choice as expected is Windows 10 Pro.

Other Blade 15 Studio Edition specifications include Intel Core i7-10875H processor (8 cores, 2.3-5.1GHz), 32GB memory, 1TB SSD, etc. in the CPU. The interface is equipped with Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 x 4 (one of them is Type-C), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Windows Hello compatible 720p Web camera, voice input / output, etc.

The battery is 80Wh. The main body size of Blade 15 Studio Edition measures 355 x 235 x 17.8 mm (width x depth x height), and the weight is 2.2 kg.


Related topics

Martha Mattews | May 29, 2020 | Laptop News