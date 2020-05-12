Oultech PCIe 2.0 / 1.1 expansion card to add serial port OWL-PCEX2RS232X4

Oultech Co., Ltd. has released three expansion card products that add serial ports. They are all immediately available for an estimated store price of around 39 dollars for PCIe 2.0 x 1 connection / 4-port “OWL-PCEX2RS232X4”, around 34 dollars for PCIe 2.0 x1 connection / 2 port “OWL-PCEX2RS232X2”, PCIe 1.1 x1 Connection / 2 port OWL-PCEX1RS232X2 is expected to be around 27 dollars.

Oultech OWL-PCEX2RS232X4

All three Oultech PCIe 2.0 / 1.1 expansion cards are expansion cards that can add a D-Sub 9-pin serial port. Older PC hardware will definitely become useable with this accessory.

The maximum baud rate is 250Kbps, 230.Kbps, and 250Kbps in order, and Oultech PCIe 2.0 / 1.1 expansion card corresponds to Windows XP or later. Occupied slots are 2 for the 4-port model and 1 for the 2-port model.

Main body size / weight of Oultech PCIe 2.0 / 1.1 expansion cards is approximately 120 × 116 × 25mm (width × depth × height) / approximately 55 grams, approximately 120 × 102.5 × 25mm (same) / approximately 56 grams, approximately 120 × 80 × 25mm (same) / approximately 42 grams. A driver installation CD is included in package as well.

In most cases, it is going to be plug and play since most modern operating systems support PCIe expansion slot natively.


Molly Rose | May 12, 2020 | Computing