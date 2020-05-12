Oultech PCIe 2.0 / 1.1 expansion card to add serial port OWL-PCEX2RS232X4
Oultech Co., Ltd. has released three expansion card products that add serial ports. They are all immediately available for an estimated store price of around 39 dollars for PCIe 2.0 x 1 connection / 4-port “OWL-PCEX2RS232X4”, around 34 dollars for PCIe 2.0 x1 connection / 2 port “OWL-PCEX2RS232X2”, PCIe 1.1 x1 Connection / 2 port OWL-PCEX1RS232X2 is expected to be around 27 dollars.
All three Oultech PCIe 2.0 / 1.1 expansion cards are expansion cards that can add a D-Sub 9-pin serial port. Older PC hardware will definitely become useable with this accessory.
The maximum baud rate is 250Kbps, 230.Kbps, and 250Kbps in order, and Oultech PCIe 2.0 / 1.1 expansion card corresponds to Windows XP or later. Occupied slots are 2 for the 4-port model and 1 for the 2-port model.
Main body size / weight of Oultech PCIe 2.0 / 1.1 expansion cards is approximately 120 × 116 × 25mm (width × depth × height) / approximately 55 grams, approximately 120 × 102.5 × 25mm (same) / approximately 56 grams, approximately 120 × 80 × 25mm (same) / approximately 42 grams. A driver installation CD is included in package as well.
In most cases, it is going to be plug and play since most modern operating systems support PCIe expansion slot natively.
Related topics
- NUC with 10th generation Intel processor released
- Reuse power supply of older PC in new PC?
- What is Storage Class Memory (SCM)? What is SCM Memory?
- IOTransfer Review – Manage Files, Convert Videos, Cleanup storage on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
- Data recovery software for PC and Mac
- File recovery software for PC, laptop or removable device
- Which is best free data recovery software for Windows / Mac?
- How to recover data from SD card?
- Best Mac Setup For Students
- How to do file data recovery easily?
- Infographic for Windows 10 Tips and tricks
- Memory card recovery on windows phone and other phones
- Movavi Photo Focus review
- EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Review
- EaseUS Todo Backup Free review
- Easily resize photos on a windows computer
- Movavi Video Converter for Mac lets you convert videos easily
- How to perform SD card recovery on a windows phone
- Video converter for windows phones
- Which is the best windows phone in market for playing games?