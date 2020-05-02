OneMix 3 Pro Platinum Edition with Core i7-10510Y released
Tech One Co Ltd has churned out 8.4-inch 2-in-1 One Mix 3 Pro Platinum Edition equipped with the 10th generation Intel Core i7-10510Y at consumer electronics mass retailers. It is like an overpowered netbook.
One Mix 3 Pro Platinum Edition specifications includes 10th generation Intel Core i7-10510Y processor with 4 cores / 8 threads, 1.2-4.5GHz clock speed, 16GB memory, 512GB SSD for storage, we achieved the highest performance in OneMix history. The liquid crystal display measures 8.4 inches and pack 2,560 × 1,600 pixels. As you can already see, One Mix 3 Pro Platinum Edition runs Windows 10 Home operating system.
You also get WPS Office software pre-installed and original skin stickers if you place order by May 6th. An original storage case, LCD cleaner, and HDMI conversion cable are also included as purchase benefits.
The interface selection of One Mix 3 Pro Platinum Edition features USB 3.0 x 2 (one of them is Type-C), microSD card slot, Micro HDMI output, IEEE 802.11ac compatible wireless LAN, Bluetooth 4.1, voice input / output, fingerprint sensor, etc.
The main body size of One Mix 3 Pro Platinum Edition measures 204 × 129 × 14.9 mm (width × depth × height), and the weight is 0.67 kg.
Also, OneMix 3S + Beauty Pink with CPU Core i3-10110Y will be released on May 15. The price of One Mix 3 Pro Platinum Edition is 900 dollars. The memory is 8GB and the storage is 256GB.
