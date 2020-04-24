NUC with 10th generation Intel processor released
Project White Co., Ltd. has released the NC3J-A200 / T NUC mini PC equipped with the 10th generation Intel Core i-series from the TSUKUMO brand. The basic price excluding tax is 59,800 yen which is about $560.
Tsukumo NC3J-A200 / T is a NUC equipped with Intel Core i3-10110U (2 cores / 2.1 GHz, with built-in video function), 4GB memory, 240GB SATA SSD, Windows 10 Home (64-bit version) all packed in a 12 cm square case.
Tsukumo NC3J-A200 / T’s port selection includes USB3.1 Gen2 port x1, USB3.1 Gen2 port (Type-C) x1, combo audio connector (minijack) x1, USB3.1 Gen2 port x2, USB3.1 Gen2 / Thunderbolt3 port (Type-C) x1, LAN (RJ45) port x1, power terminal x1 and Display output (USB Type-C DP1.2) x1 Display output (HDMI 2.0a) * 4 x1
In addition to having one USB 3.1 Type-C on the front and one on the back, Tsukumo NC3J-A200 / T is also equipped with a UHS-II compatible SD card slot and HDMI. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 (IEEE 802.11ax).
There is a 100V AC, 50 / 60Hz, output 19V DC 90W AC adapter included in the box. Specifications of this mini PC are more than enough for great web browsing experience and is ideal for work from home. It can handle Zoom well and would not face any hiccups while multitasking.
