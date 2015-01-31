Nokia X2 Pre rooted custom ROM with native Android UI
An XDA user has released a custom ROM called NokDroid which allows Nokia X2 users to enjoy Android platform without Nokia services. This means you get a working Gmail, YouTube, Facebook and Play services. Flashing this firmware will delete all data stored on your Nokia X2 so make sure to format it before you proceed.
Installation instructions:
1 – turn off your X2
2 – keep pressed volume-up then press power key (volume-up keep pressed)
3 – from cwm make complete backup of your x2. If you do not have CWM, go to the bottom of this post.
4 – copy downloaded zip file to sd card. Get the ROM from bottom of this post.
5 – look for INSTALL ZIP inside cwm
6 – after finish installation – restart – thats it.
In case you have no Wi-Fi connectivity or No SIM problem then first download the Nokia X2 modem from here and follow these sites.
- Copy downloaded modem zip file to “SD CARD”
- GO TO CUSTOM RECOVERY
- SELECT “Install Zip”
- SELECT “Choose zip from /storage/sdcard”
- SELECT “Downloaded.ZIP” FILE
- WAIT FOR MD5sum
- SELECT “Yes – Install Downloaded.zip”
- WAIT TILL COMPLETE FINISH
- SELECT +++++Go Back+++++
- SELECT “Reboot System Now”
- ALL DONE.
In case you do not have CWM on your Nokia X2, get it from here and follow these steps:
- go to “settings”
- click on “about phone”
- click 4-5 times on “software version” (developer options will be activated)
- click “back button”
- select “developer options”
- click on “usb debugging” to activate it
- click on “ok” button
- connect your nokia x2 data cable (mobile to computer or laptop)
- in mobile screen small message will appear to accept usb debugging “tick on small box then press ok button”
- extract the downloaded file and run “start.Bat”
- enter the value of required task and press enter
- all done
