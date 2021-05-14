MSI Creator Z16 is best laptop for creators

MSI has churned out Creator Z16, a laptop for creators and professionals. Unlike most MSI gaming laptops that have very aggressive design, the Creator Z16 has subtle design that makes it ideal to be kept in offices. Powering the new MSI Creator Z16 is 11the generation Intel Core H-series processors.

Creator Z16’s thickness is just 16.18mm which makes it one of thinnest ‘real’ gaming laptops out there. MSI Creator Z16 specifications include 16 inch display with 16:10 ratio and 2560×1600 pixel resolution. The display has refresh rate of 120Hz and supports DCI-P3 100% color gamut.

Creator Z16 comes with 0.1mm thick fan blade, which claims to be the thinnest in the world, enables proper cooling even during high-load apps and operation. The main specifications are Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 dedicated graphics card, unto 64GB DDR4 RAM, NVMe SSD × 2 with PCIe 4.0 x 4 connection, etc. The interface is equipped with Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.1 x 2, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, microSD card slot, HD webcam (face recognition compatible), voice input / output terminal, etc.

The main body size is 359 x 256 x 16.18 mm (width x depth x height), and the weight is 2.2 kg. For creators, the “Creator M16”, which is also 16-inch and equipped with the new GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop or the 3050 GPU, and the 17.3-inch, which boasts a high brightness of 1,000 cd / square m and is equipped with a Mini LED display.