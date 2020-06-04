MSI Bravo 17 Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 4800H 4600H

MSI has released gaming laptop that uses AMD Ryzen 4000 series. The 17.3 inch MSI Bravo 17 will be on sale from the 11th June 2020. The estimated store prices are around 1370 dollars.

The MSI Bravo 17 specifications include AMD Ryzen 7 4800H (8 cores / 2.9GHz) processor and AMD Radeon RX 5500M (GDDR6 4GB) dedicated graphics card. There is another variant that comes with AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (6 cores / 3GHz) processor and AMD Radeon RX 5300M (GDDR6 3GB) GPU.

Both are equipped with a full HD 1,920 x 1,080 pixel 17.3″ liquid crystal display with 120Hz refresh rate, and are configured to play games comfortably at the same resolution settings. Equipped with Cooler Boost 5 which is a proprietary cooling mechanism by MSI, the Bravo 17 gaming laptop is said to maintain high processing capacity even during long-time games and creative work.

Other specifications of MSI Bravo 17 include 16GB memory, 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD+1TB HDD and Windows 10 Home operating system.

The interface selection of MSI Bravo 17 includes USB 3.0 x 4 (including 1 inch-C), Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI, 920,000 pixel Web camera, audio input/output, etc.

The body size of MSI Bravo 17 measures 397 x 260 x 23.1 mm (width x depth x height), and the weight is 2.2 kg. The battery capacity is 51 Whr.


