Best Mini PC for Photoshop and Graphic Designing 2017: Top small computer for photoshop
Which is best mini PC for Photoshop?
Our computer experts will assist you in finding best mini PC for photoshop and graphic designing. You simply cannot use any mini PC for photoshop because there are certain specifications that ought to be there for good user experience. An ideal best mini PC for photoshop should have good storage, powerful processor and ample memory. Let us explain these one by one.
I5, i7 or A8 processor – It is very much required to have powerful processor onboard. This very component will either make or break your experience so you have to be very careful with your choice. Zero into i5 or i7 processors and check if they are from either 7th or 6th generation because they are more efficient and powerful. They have more capable integrated graphics as well. Stay away from Pentium, Celeron and Atom processors because we are looking for best mini PC for photoshop and not for home use where you would only be doing web surfing and playing media files. AMD processors are excellent as well but we suggest going for AMD A8 or higher series which includes A8, A10 and A12.
Some might suggest that you should go for powerful graphics cards but to be honest, the integrated Intel graphics are enough if you get a fairly powerful CPU like an i5 or i7. Unless you are also planning to do heavy duty gaming on mini PC or video editing which require dedicated GPU, integrated graphics would do just fine.
SSD or 7200RPM HDD Storage – For faster loading of heavy images, we suggest going for fast 7200RPM hard disk. They are not only heavily being used in ultrabooks but also in desktops and mini PCs. SSD are the best and ideally suited for something like photoshop but unless you can get 1TB SSD in it, we would keep ourselves hooked to hard disk for the sheer amount of storage it offers.
Memory – You would need lots of it especially if you are working with large images. If you get mini PC with small memory, you will definitely encounter slowdowns and even out of memory errors. Paging will also happen often which is bound to slow down your mini PC. This paging process happens when the computer is low on memory so we need to stop it from happening. So we suggest going with 8GB or more to minimize the paging. Also see if the memory is expandable like in case of barebones mini PC but 8GB RAM is more than enough to run photoshop smoothly.
Here are the best mini PC for Photoshop and graphic designing.
ASUS VivoMini VM65N-G063Z
Asus VivoMini is easily the best mini PC for photoshop. It comes with latest 7th generation kabylake i5 processor that is backed by Nvidia 930M discrete graphics for smoother handling of complex photoshop-related tasks. There is generous 8GB RAM and 1TB hard disk onboard which lets you work with multiple large layers without any hiccups. Its small form factor allows you to mount it behind the monitor using any VESA mount.
* VM65N-G063Z VivoMini PC with Windows 10 features a 6th-generation Intel Core i5-7200U processor (3.10 GHz, 3M Cache), 8GB DDR4 memory, and 1TB HDD for exceptional performance
* Discrete NVIDIA GeForce GT 930M graphics for smooth 4K UHD visuals and casual gaming
Stream and share content using built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0
* Next-gen connectivity with 2x USB 3.1 Type A, 4x USB 3.0, 4-in-1 card reader, and digital HD audio
* Small form factor (7.5″W x 7.5″L x 2.2″H) with rear mounting VESA support for monitors and HD TVs
Acer Revo One Desktop
Acer Revo One is an extremely small mini PC but underneath its subtle looks is an i5 chipset, 1TB hard disk and 8GB RAM making it perfect for something like photoshop. Also included in package are wireless keyboard and mouse so you are able to work wirelessly. The ports at the back are all well thought out and you will have no problems in connecting any of your devices. It has no problems in driving 4k displays. It is one of the best mini PCs for photoshop out there.
| Intel Core i5-5200U 2.2GHz processor, Intel HD Graphics 5500, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, Windows 10
HP Pavilion 510
Behind the modest looks of HP Pavilion 510 lives a powerhouse packing standard voltage quad core i5 processor that has whopping 6MB cache and that means silky smooth photoshop and computing experience. There is fast 12GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB hard disk storage which is more than enough for your storage needs. HP has included both USB mouse and keyboard in package to ensure you’re productive right out of box.
| Intel Core i5-6400T 2.2GHz processor, 12GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD, DVD drive, Windows 10 OS
| Ports – 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x Headphone/Microphone Jack, Back:1 x VGA, 1 x HDMI, 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x LAN, 3-in-1 Memory Card Reader
Dell XPS8910
Dell XPS 8910 is the ultimate mini PC for photoshop. It has quad core, top of the line i7-6700K processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX960 dedicated graphics card with 2GB VRAM. There is whopping 24GB of DDR4 memory onboard and 256 M.2 SSD for fast app and OS loading times. If that is not enough for you, there is additional 2TB hard disk. The system feels silky smooth and very responsive for anything you throw at it. There are plenty of useful ports on the front and back of it making it very practical as well.
| Intel Core i7-6700K processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 dedicated graphics card, 24GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 2TB HDD, Blu-ray drive
Lenovo ThinkCentre M700
Lenovo Thinkcentre is unreliably small, yet very powerful and reliable. Packing quad core i5 processor, you get 128GB SSD and 8GB RAM which makes it a very fast system. There are couple of USB 3.0 ports on the front that makes it a very practical design.
* Intel Core i5-6400T (2.2GHz Turbo up to 2.8GHz) Quad-Core processor, 6MB Cache, 8GB DDR4-2133 (supports up to 32GB), 128GB Solid State Drive, Intel HD Graphics 530
* 3 Year Lenovo Warranty, Rear I/O Ports: 1 x RJ-45 LAN, 2 x Display Port, 1 x Headphone, 4 x USB 3.0
* USB Mouse and Keyboard Included, Front I/O Ports: 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x Headphone output/Microphone input combo
* 1.36″ Thin, Windows 10 Home (64-bit), 8.5lbs Weight, Color: Black
* 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.0, Webcam, Integrated HD Audio
Acer Aspire Desktop
Acer Aspire Desktop is small, compact and essential for photoshop and graphic designing users. Powering this little beast is the 7th generation, standard voltage i5 quad core processor which is supplemented by massive 2TB hard disk. This will make sure you never run out of storage even after storing thousands of raw PSD files on it. It is not the smallest of mini PCs but we thought it deserve to be here on the list due to power it offers.
| Intel Core i5-7400 Processor, Intel HD Graphics 630, 8GB RAM, 2TB HDD, Windows 10 Home OS
Related topics
- Best Mini PC for Gaming 2017: Top mini PC gaming rigs – Gaming mini PC reviews
- Best Mini PC for Office 2017: Top Mini PCs for Work – Office Mini PC Deals and reviews
- Best Barebone Mini PC: Top Mini PC desktops barebone – Mini PC barebone reviews
- Best Mini PC for Coding: Mini Desktop for Programming – Mini PC for developers
- Best Mini PC for Home Use 2017: Living Room Mini PC desktop – Top Mini PCs for Home Use