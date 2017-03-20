Best Mini PC for Home Use 2017: Living Room Mini PC desktop – Top Mini PCs for Home Use
Let experts find you the best mini PC for home use. If you have old computer that needs replacing, we suggest going for a mini PC instead. By choosing any of the top mini PC desktops, you will no trouble in using them for office work, web surfing, email and even doing a bit of photo editing.
The modern mini PC computers make use of same technology as a typical laptop. That being said, they are made in totally different way but many of them share similar innards as modern-day laptops, ultrabooks and all-in-one computers. For starters, a typical mini PC for home use or living room looks much tidier than an old-school desktop PC. This is especially true if you are going to use a wireless keyboard or mouse – which is a wise investment BTW.
A mini PC for home takes up less amount of space compared to a typical desktop and they look much tidier. They are easier to move around too. However, they are not that easy to repair unless you go for a barebone mini PC computer which don’t come with HDD or RAM. If you are planning to upgrade memory in these living room-centric mini PCs, you should not much trouble though.
What is an ideal configuration for best mini PC for home use? Here you go.
Fanless design or power-frugal processor: You will be using this mini PC for prolonged durations. Due to this very reason, it needs to have power-efficient processor that does not consume a lot of power. Also, you do not need an i7 or i5 processor unless you are planning to do hard core photoshop or programming on it. Here, our priority should be fanless computing, something that does not produces sound when being in use.
Memory – For most home use of a mini PC, 2GB RAM is more than enough since windows 10 is tweaked to run smoothly on such low-end systems. But for best performance, you should get 4GB RAM as that will give you smooth multitasking experience.
Storage – You should not be much bothered about storage since most of the stuff you will be doing on such mini PCs will be web browsing, light office work and streaming content, none of which requires you to have a lot of disk space.
These are the best mini PCs for home use.
Acer Chromebox CXI2-i38GKM
Acer Chromebox is the most affordable mini PC for home use. It runs ChromeOS that is not affected by viruses. It has small form factor that makes it an ideal companion for your big screen monitor or television. Using ChromeOS, you will be able to easy access all of your Chrome apps. It runs amazingly fast, chiefly due to its i3 processor and 8GB memory. Despite being so compact, Acer has managed to equip it with many ports including four USB, HDMI and display port. USB keyboard and mouse are included in package as well.
* 5th Generation Intel Core i3-5005U processor 2.0GHz (3MB Cache)
* 8GB DDR3L SDRAM Memory, 16 GB Solid State Drive
* Google Chrome
Wintel T8 Fanless Mini PC
This is an extremely cheap and capable mini PC for home use. It comes with windows 10 preloaded that runs smooth on it. It is very small in size and acts as media center or normal computer. It is fanless so it makes no noise when in use.
* Chipset: Intel Z8300/ 4 cores 1.84GHz 64bit, GPU: intel HD Graphics
* ROM: 32GB EMMC, RAM: 2GB DDR3L
* USB port: 1 * USB 3.0, 1 * USB 2.0, OTG *1, support USB DISK and USB HDD
MINIX Neo Z83-4
Minix Neo is a fanless mini PC for home use. With a quad core Intel Atom processor and 4GB RAM, you can amazing computing experience in your living room. It makes use of passive cooling system which makes it a fanless computer. It is capable of outputting to a 4k UHD display as its chipset has hardware support for it.
* Intel’s Cherry Trail Quad-Core processor
* 4GB DDR3L RAM, 32GB eMMC flash storage, Windows 10
Byte Plus
Byte Plus is attractively designed and has perfect specifications for a mini PC for home use. It has Intel Z8300 quad core processor that is backed by 4GB of memory for better multitasking experience.
Fanless Windows 10 Mini Desktop PC – Intel CherryTrail T3 Z8300 Quad-Core, 1.44 GHz (up to 1.84 GHz) 4GB RAM+32GB storage
Lenovo Ideacentre Stick 300
From outside, the Lenovo Ideacenter Stick may look like a typical USB drive but it is actually a portable computer that you can carry in your pocket. Just plug into a display via HDMI port and connect a wireless keyboard and mouse for best portable PC experience. Simply the ultimate mini PC for home use.
Intel Atom Z3735F, 2 GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, Windows 10
ASUS Chromebit CS10
Asus Chromebit CS10 runs Google’s ChromeOS which is perfect for living room. It is built around web and can be plugged into any HDMI port. After that, simply connect your keyboard and mouse and voila, you have a fully functional computer.
RockChip 3288-C 2 GB LPDDR3L 16 GB eMMC Google Chrome OS
16 GB Flash memory storage with easily accessible USB 2.0 slot for expanded storage or wired peripherals
Guleek I8ii Pocket PC
Guleek is the only mini PC with battery built in which has its own share of advantages. It has enough power for casual web surfing and media consumption. It comes with two USB, HDMI, micro USB and microSD card slot.
* Intel Atom Z3735f Quad-core processor, 2GB DDR3 32GB eMMC storage, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, Built-in Battery
So there you go. Those are the best mini PCs for home use. If you think you need more power, you should check out gaming mini PCs if you are a gamer or programming mini PCs if you are a programmer.
