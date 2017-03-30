Best Mini PC for Gaming 2017: Top mini PC gaming rigs – Gaming mini PC reviews
Best mini PC for gaming: Top mini PC gaming rigs you can buy in 2017
If you want to play high end games like Fallout, Forza Horizon, you will need experts help in choosing the best mini PC for gaming. The state of mini PC gaming is in better shape than previous years. More and more computer manufactures have churned out powerful mini PCs for gaming. At rightlaptop, we have reviewed tons of most popular mini PC for gaming and benchmarked them with top played games so that you are able to enjoy great gameplay.
There are certain things to keep in mind when buying a mini PC for gaming. They are discussed in detail below.
Graphics card – This is the main component that decides how well a mini PC will perform in gaming department. You should stay away from integrated graphics card because while they are fine for the casual gaming that are rendered in 2D, they are no good if you have plans to play modern games.
For modern games, you should stick with Nvidia or AMD dedicated graphic cards. The best right now are Nvidia Pascal GPU-series which consists of GeForce GTX 1050, 1060, 1070 and 1080. If you see any of them in a mini PC, it will handle any modern game like a champ and you will enjoy excellent framerates as well. For AMD, go for Radeon R7 and above. But if we had to choose between the two, we will go with Nvidia as more and more gaming companies test their games on computers with Nvidia graphics card.
Processor – While graphics card does most of the work when you play a game, decent processor is needed to keep the entire system running smooth. There are tons of other tasks in gaming that need a powerful processor for lagless experience. If you are budget gamer, you should go with standard voltage i5 or AMD A8 processor which will handle most games just fine. But if you have a decent budget, do not settle for anything less than an i7 processor.
That being said, if you are given a choice to choose between a high end GPU and high end CPU, choose the GPU because that will majorly decide how well your mini PC performs for gaming. Had we been looking for best mini PC for programming, we would have chosen a faster CPU as programming apps utilize CPU for compiling. Nvidia Pascal GPU series is the best for gaming.
RAM – This is one of the most overlooked things when choosing the best mini PC for gaming. A lot of games require you to have atleast 8GB RAM so must avoid mini PCs with 4GB or less RAM onboard. If you do not have enough RAM onboard, you will experience unexpected slowdowns and drop in FPS which will hamper entire gaming experience.
Storage – Mini PCs with SSD have grown in popularity over the years in a big way. This is because an SSD can boost your PC’s performance in a big way. They are also very light and reduce the overall weight of a mini PC as well. This is the very reason you see so many office-focused mini PCs with SSD because offices like their mini PCs to be thin and light because they have so many other things to keep on the desks.
However, when choosing the best mini PC for gaming, it is important to go for a large SSD as games can go into many gigabytes these days. Another very popular alternative is to pair a small SSD with hard disk. In this setup, you store the OS in SSD for making the overall computer zippier. If none of this works for you, just get a fast HDD with 7200rpm.
Here are the best mini PC for gaming in 2017.
ASUS GR8 II-T069Z
Asus GR8 comes with the latest Nvidia GeForce 1060 dedicated graphics card that gives you stellar gaming performance. Pair that with latest 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and fast 512GB SSD and you have the best mini PC for gaming. It looks very striking too.
* 7th Generation Intel Core i5-7400 processor with 16GB DDR4 memory, 802.11ac Wifi and 512GB M.2 SSD
* NVIDIA VR Ready, AURA Sync RGB lighting
* Ultra-quiet thermal chamber design, SupremeFX HD Audio
Zotac ZBOX Magnus EN1060
Zotac Zbox Magnus is gaming mini PC that packs all the ingredients for excellent gaming experience. Powering it is an i5 processor that is backed by Nvidia 1060 Pascal graphics card with whopping 6GB of VRAM. This mini PC makes use of hybrid storage which consists of 120GB SSD and 1TB HDD for storing those huge games. It is VR ready as well.
6th Gen Intel Skylake Core i5-6400T Quad-Core Processor (2.2GHz, up to 2.8 GHz)
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card (8GB GDDR5 256-bit)
Virtual Reality Ready
2 x DisplayPort 1.3, 2 x HDMI 2.0
4k Display Output
Dell XPS E8910
Dell XPS E8910 is made for gamers in mind. Its processor and graphics card move at the speed of your ideas. It comes with quad core i7 processor and high-end Nvidia 1070 GPU that let you play any modern game at high framerates. There is ample memory onboard and there is no shortage of storage as well. An excellent mini PC for gaming.
Intel Core i7-6700, up to 4.0 GHz Processor with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750Ti with 2GB GDDR5 Graphics Memory
16GB DDR4 Included; 64GB Maximum
2TB HDD Storage; DVD-RW
No Monitor Included
Windows 10 Home Operating System; Silver
Intel NUC Kit NUC6i7KYK
This Intel NUC Mini PC is small on size but big on performance front. Powered by top of the line i7 quad core processor, you get Iris Pro graphics that let you play any modern game with ease. You can add upto 32GB of RAM in this barebone mini PC. It is only one on this list to don a thunderbolt 3 port.
* 6th Generation Intel Core i7-6770HQ, Intel Iris Pro Graphics 580
* Up to 7.1 multichannel digital audio via HDMI or DisplayPort signals
* Dual Channel DDR4-2133+SODIMMs 1.2/1.35v,32 GB maximum
It is also worth checking out the best gaming ultrabooks of 2017 as they are also thin, light and powerful enough to handle modern-day gaming. Gaming ultrabooks too come with Nvidia Pascal graphic cards and powerful processors that deliver stellar gaming experience.
Related topics
- Best Mini PC for Office 2017: Top Mini PCs for Work – Office Mini PC Deals and reviews
- Best Barebone Mini PC: Top Mini PC desktops barebone – Mini PC barebone reviews
- Best Mini PC for Coding: Mini Desktop for Programming – Mini PC for developers
- Best Mini PC for Home Use 2017: Living Room Mini PC desktop – Top Mini PCs for Home Use