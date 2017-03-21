Best Mini PC for Coding: Mini Desktop for Programming – Mini PC for developers
Our top experts will help you find best mini PC for coding and programming. Programming can be rewarding and fruitful but if you do not have the right equipment, it can become a very frustrating experience. You will not need to cough out a lot of money to find the best mini PC for coding. We have one for every budget. For instance, if you have a budget of 500 dollars, we have a programmer-centric mini PC for that. But we do have few mini PCs on this list that deliver ultimate performance.
What to look for in a mini PC for coding and programming?
Processor – Do not go for Pentium, Celeron, AMD E2, AMD A4 processor when choosing a mini PC for coding. This is important as those processors just don’t pack enough power for smooth coding experience. Those CPUs are enough when you are getting a mini PC for home use, web surfing or office use but definitely not coding. Ideally, you should go for something like an i3, i5, i5, AMD A6, A8, A10. Also, try to get processors of 5th, 6th and 7th generation for best performance and efficiency. Number of cores and threads are also important for optimal performance and speed. As a rule of thumb, a quad core processor will run faster than a dual core processor. You will notice this especially when running emulator that pushes the CPU to its limits.
Large hard disk or hybrid storage – This is yet another very important component you should keep in mind when looking for best mini PC for coding. Do not settle for less than 1TB hard disk as programming apps take a lot of space. Same goes for projects that create hundreds of files even though you have just started with empty project. If you can bag a mini PC with SSD or hybrid storage, you will enjoy even better performance. In such mini PCs, an SSD is used as cache and since it has better transfer speeds, you will find applications launch near instantly. Compilation of a program will be zippier too.
RAM – Memory is very important in a mini PC for coding. Programming apps are resource intensive and gobble up a lot of memory quickly. You will be running emulators too and all that requires you to have decent amount of RAM onboard. This is required in order to prevent unexpected slowdowns due to paging. While many will say that 4GB RAM is more than enough for a programming laptop, we suggest going for minimum 8GB RAM for smoother and better programming experience. Here are the mini PC for coding / programming.
Dell XPS 8910
The Dell XPS 8910 is the ultimate mini PC for coding and programming. It is powered by the very powerful i7-6700 processor and includes a discrete Nvidia graphics card for hardware graphics acceleration to ensure smoother programming experience. For storage, Dell has equipped it with a 2TB HDD so that you never have to struggle to find space for those heavy projects. There is 16GB of fast DDR4 RAM onboard for unparalleled multitasking experience. This mini PC is programmer’s dream machine.
* Intel Core i7-6700, up to 4.0 GHz Processor with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750Ti with 2GB GDDR5 Graphics Memory
* 16GB DDR4 Included; 64GB Maximum + 2TB HDD Storage; DVD-RW
* No Monitor Included, Windows 10 Professional Operating System; Black
HP Pavilion 510
HP Pavilion 510 has powerful i7 quad core processor and 12GB RAM that makes it a very fast computer. For storage, you get 2TB hard disk which should be more than enough for your programming projects. HP even managed to squeeze in a DVD drive, six USB and two HDMI ports for dual display setup. It also has some nifty features like built-in memory card reader. Keyboard and mouse also come included in box.
* 6th Generation Intel Quad-Core i7-6700T Processor (2.8 GHz, 8MB Cache), Intel HD Graphics 530
* 12GB DDR4 SDRAM System Memory (2133 MHz, Expandable to 16GB), 2TB SATA 7200rpm HDD
* Next-Generation Wireless Connectivity, Bluetooth 4.2, SuperMulti DVD/CD Burner
* 2 x USB 3.0 Ports, 4 x USB 2.0 Ports, 2 x HDMI, 1 x VGA, 1 x Microphone and Headphone Jacks, 1 x Ethernet Ports
* Windows 10 Operating System, Built-in Media Reader, Keyboard/Mouse Included, HP Finish in Twinkle Black, H x W x D: 14.3″ x 6.4″ x 14.9″, Weight: 12.6 Pounds
Acer Aspire Desktop
The Acer Aspire desktop is the best mini PC for coding and programming. It has everything one would need to do development efficiently. You get whopping 2TB hard disk which is ideal for storing those heavy projects and graphics. Powering this little mini PC is the latest 7th generation i5 processor that goes upto 3.5GHz under turbo boost mode. Pair that with 8GB RAM and you have an effective multitasker in front of you. Despite being so small, Acer has managed to squeeze in a DVD drive and seven USB ports into it. This is easily the best mini PC for developers.
7th Generation Intel Core i5-7400 Processor (Up to 3.5GHz)
8GB DDR4 2400MHz Memory
2TB 7200RPM SATA3 Hard Drive
Intel HD Graphics 630
Windows 10 Home
Dell Inspiron i3650
If you are a budding programmer, the Dell Inspiron i3650 will suit you just fine. It has 6th generation i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 1TB hard disk. We tested apps like Visual studio 2017 on it and they ran without any hiccups. There are two USB 3.0 ports on the front along with a memory card reader and DVD drive. If you are tight on budget, this Dell is a great choice.
6th Generation Intel Dual Core i3-6100 Processor (3.7 GHz, 3MB Cache), Intel HD Graphics
8GB 1600MHz DDR3L SDRAM System Memory, 1TB SATA 7200 rpm Hard Drive, SuperMulti DVD
10/100/1000 Gigabit LAN Ethernet, Built-in Media Reader, Integrated 5.1-Channel with Wave MaxxAudio Pro
2 x USB 3.0, 4 x USB 2.0, 1 x Bluetooth 4.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Microphone/Headphone
Windows 10 64-Bit Operating System, Mouse and Keyboard Included, Silver, 13.77″x11.13″x6.06″, 16.45 lbs