Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 Review
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 comes packed with high specifications conforming to Project Athena 1.0 for the purpose of improving user convenience such as implementation of modern standby of Windows 10 that enables fast wakeup from sleep.
It can be said that Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is the best laptop for businessmen and people who want to stay connected on the move.
The maximum configuration for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 includes 10th generation Intel Core i7-10510U processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD, 14K IPS liquid crystal display with 4K resolution with HDR 400 technology and HDR video.
The interface selection of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 includes Thunderbolt 3 × 2, USB 3.1 × 2, HDMI 1.4, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, audio input/output, etc. A Windows Hello compatible fingerprint authentication sensor is installed as standard on the right palm rest. An LTE-Advanced compatible WWAN module can be added as an option.
The built-in webcam of 720p and equipped with Think Shutter that can be opened and closed manually. You can optionally change to a camera with IR function that supports Windows Hello for face recognition. The main body size measures 323 x 217 x 14.95 mm (width x depth x height), and the weight is 1.09 kg.
The left side is home to a power switch and USB 3.1 × 1. The right side is equipped with Thunderbolt 3 × 1, Thunderbolt 3 × 1, which also serves as a power supply terminal, dedicated connector for Gigabit Ethernet adapter connection, USB 3.1, HDMI, audio input / output.
Here are benchmark results of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8.
3DMark Sky Diver results
PCMark10 result. Has a high score of around 4,000
