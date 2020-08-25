Lenovo ThinkPad T14 with Ryzen 7 Pro 4750U Review
We received the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Ryzen Edition, which is equipped with the top Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U processor in the Ryzen PRO 4000U series.
In addition, the TDP of the Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U processor is 15W, and the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Ryzen version is unlocked to 22W, which is a low-power processor with quasi chicken blood.
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Ryzen Edition has passed 12 U.S. MIL-STD-tests including drop test, low temperature test, high temperature test, altitude test, dust test, mechanical shock test, explosion-proof test, vibration test, fungus test, etc. The 810G military standard test ensures stable operation in various harsh environments.
When connected to the Internet, business notebooks may be controlled by hackers. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Ryzen Edition uses a sliding black valve. When the camera is not in use, you can directly slide the valve to block the camera.
If you are just for office use, buy the 16GB memory version directly. At this time, there is a single channel, but the capacity is enough; if you want to play games, it is recommended to buy the 8GB memory version and add another 8GB memory to form a dual channel mode. Of course, if the budget is sufficient, 32GB dual channel is not impossible.
Of course, in addition to these, the keyboard of ThinkPad T series notebooks has always had a very good reputation. The keyboard input experience of ThinkPad T14 Ryzen Edition is better than most thin and light notebooks. In addition, the addition of Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 wireless network card is also a small highlight.
ThinkPad T14 is a high-end business notebook that inherits ThinkPad elements. The body is made of aluminum alloy. The A side is designed with a skin-like texture coating, which is delicate and moderate friction.
The screen uses a 14-inch wide viewing angle display with a resolution of 1920*1080, a 45% NTSC color gamut and a brightness of 250nit.
ThinkPad T series is most proud of this keyboard. The top of the cap adopts a central sinking design, and each arc has been carefully adjusted to perfectly fit the arc of the fingertip, making the user experience better; the keystroke is 1.8mm, which is outstanding in terms of feel at the 6000 yuan level.
There are 2 Type-C interfaces on the left side of the fuselage, of which the left one is a full-featured interface, which can be used for charging, video output and file transfer. On the side is a Type-C Thunderbolt 3 interface that supports professional docking stations.
There is also 1 HDMI, 1 USB 3.1 Gen1, 1 3.5mm headset all-in-one interface and 1 Micro SD card reader.
The screen of ThinkPad T14 Ryzen Edition supports 180-degree opening and closing, which is convenient for displaying the content on the screen on the conference table.
There are 1 USB 3.1 Gen1 and 1 Gigabit Ethernet port on the right side of the fuselage, and there is a row of cooling air outlets in the middle.
Disassembly diagram, single fan and dual heat pipe cooling system, battery capacity is 45Wh, there is an SO-DIMM slot, so players with game needs can buy 8GB or 16GB version according to actual needs, and then install additional memory by themselves.
Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U has a single-thread score of 502 and a multi-threaded score of 4103.
In the wPrime 32M single-threaded performance test, the Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U took 30.4 seconds; the multi-threaded wPrime 1024M took 115 seconds.
In the CineBench R15 test, the Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U has a single-thread score of 179cb and a multi-threaded score of 1383cb.
The ThinkPad T14 Ryzen Edition uses a PM981a 512GB SSD from Samsung. This is Samsung’s SSD product for the high-end OEM market. It uses the third-generation 64-layer stacked 3D V-NAND TLC particles, and a single chip can reach a capacity of 256GB. It also integrates 512MB LPDDR4 as a cache.
In AS SSD Benchmark, the total score of this PM981a 512GB is 3685, sequential read and write exceeds 2100MB/s, 1200MB/s, 4K random read 52MB/s, random write 107MB/s.
In the CrystalDiskMark test, the sequential read and write speeds reached 3566MB/s and 2976MB/s respectively.
In the 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme test, the graphics score of the Vega7 graphics card of the Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U was 971, which was able to maintain the operating frequency of 1600MHz and the maximum temperature of 69 degrees during the test.
Because the ThinkPad T14 Ryzen version uses single-channel memory by default at the factory, its gaming experience is not good. Fortunately, it has an SO-DIMM slot for expansion. If you really need a game, you can add another memory to form a dual channel. The game frame rate of the Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U can be increased by more than 30%. If you don’t play games, no matter whether it is 8GB or 16GB single-channel memory, it will not affect the experience.
