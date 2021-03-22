Lenovo Legion 560 Pro specifications include 16 inch WQXGA display and RTX 3070 graphics card

Lenovo Legion 560 Pro is latest gaming laptop on block and it is one of first 16 inch gaming computers to include a WQXGA display packing 2560×1600 pixels at an aspect ratio of 16:10.

Lenovo Legion 560 Pro specifications include the latest AMD Ryzen 7 / 5 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 / 3060 dedicated graphics card. The 16” high definition display of Lenovo Legion 560 Pro has refresh rate of 165Hz and response speed of mere 3ms, making it ideal for high intensity gaming.

Other Lenovo Legion 560 Pro specifications include DDR4-3200 16GB, NVMe SSD 1TB or 512GB, G-SYCN / FreeSync compatible) and Windows 10 Home operating system. You also get USB 3.1 Type-C (DisplayPort, USB PD compatible), USB 3.1 Type-C (DisplayPort compatible), USB 3.0 x 3, HDMI 2.1, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, HD Web camera (electronic) Equipped with a type privacy shutter), 2 + 2W speaker. It measures 356 x 264 x 21.7mm and weighs 2.45kg. Battery size is 80Wh.

Compared to its predecessors, Lenovo has also increased touchpad by 20 percent. Its heat pipe size has also been increased to enhance cooling because last thing you want during a high intensity gaming session is drop in frame rate because your computer is running too hot and underclocks to save itself.

Lenovo Legion 560 Pro also has zero bump hinges that reduces height of main body, making it much easier to carry around.