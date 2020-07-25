Laptop with desktop Ryzen 5 3600 – Unitcom LEVEL-15FX069-R5-RXSVI, LEVEL-15FX069-R7X-RXSX, LEVEL-15FX069-R9-RXSX

Unitcom has released 3 models of 15.6 type gaming laptop that comes equipped with desktop version of AMD Ryzen series processor. This includes Unitcom LEVEL-15FX069-R5-RXSVI, LEVEL-15FX069-R7X-RXSX and LEVEL-15FX069-R9-RXSX laptops.

Unitcom LEVEL-15FX069-R5-RXSVI includes AMD Ryzen 5 3600 desktop processor, 16GB memory, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD+2TB HDD, 15.6-inch full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixel) screen and runs Windows 10 Home operating system. It costs 1400 dollars.

Unitcom LEVEL-15FX069-R7X-RXSX changes the CPU from the above model to AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and storage to 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD. This one costs 1500 dollars. For Unitcom LEVEL-15FX069-R9-RXSX, the CPU is further upgraded to AMD Ryzen 9 3900 and this one will fetch you 1660 dollars. Graphics card is same in all of these laptops.

Irrespective of variant you get, all Unitcom laptops come with same interface selection that includes USB 3.1 × 3 (including 1 Type-C), USB 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, 1 million pixel webcam, microSD card slot and voice input-output ports.

Battery life is about 1.1 hours. Unitcom’s body size is about 364 x 259 x 38.6 mm (width x depth x height), and the weight is 2.68 kg.


