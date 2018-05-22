Laptop with AMD Vega Mobile GPU: Acer Predator Helios 500 – which is best laptop with Vega Mobile?
The Predator Helios 500 can now be found on a product page at Acer USA. It contains some details that were left unmentioned at the launch event that happened in New York. This makes it the first laptop with Vega mobile GPU, a Radeon RX Vega 56 to be precise. While the notebooks with Ryzen processor essentially use the desktop variants, it is unlikely that a GPU with a thermal design power of 210 W can be equipped inside the body of a laptop due to heat and power constraints. Therefore, it is very likely that what we see here is mobile version of the Vega GPU.
As the name implies, the Radeon RX Vega 56 in the mobile version and like the Nvidia 10xx series, the Vega Mobile will basically be the same GPU as the desktop cards. So we’re talking about 56 compute units, hence 3,584 shader units, 224 texture units and 64 ROPs.
Also identical should be the memory expansion. For the first time, 8 GB of HBM2 are being used in a notebook. A first difference will probably be in the clock rates, which should be far below those of the desktop variant. AMD will have accumulated over the past few months particularly good Vega 10 GPUs that do not exceed a certain TDP at the lowest possible voltage. These should be the notebooks.
The AMD variant of the Predator Helios 500 is equipped with a FreeSync monitor, while the model with Intel CPU and NVIDIA GPU supports G-Sync.