Huawei MateBook X Pro Review – 13.9 laptop with CometLake
This is Huawei MateBook X Pro review, a laptop with latest Intel CometLake architecture. It is powered by Comet Lake generation Core i5-10210U (4 cores/1.6GHz) or Core i7-10510U (4 cores/1.8GHz). Huawei MateBook X Pro Review
Combined with a cooling system using Shark Fin 2.0, stable operation is possible even under heavy load such as simultaneous execution of multiple applications. The display of this Huawei laptop is equipped with a touch-compatible 13.9-inch 3,000 x 2,000 pixels LTPS LCD, achieving a screen occupancy rate of approximately 91%.
The aspect ratio is 3:2, which is longer than a general laptop computer, making it easier to create sentences. The sRGB coverage is 100%, the contrast ratio is 1,500:1, and the maximum brightness is 450 cd/square m.
For security on Huawei MateBook X Pro, a fingerprint authentication sensor is installed in the power button, and a pop-up type 1 million pixel webcam is built into the top of the keyboard. With regard to the latter, the camera is physically closed when not in use, which improves privacy protection.
The main Huawei MateBook X Pro specifications are UHD Graphics 620 for the GPU in the Core i5-10210U model, 512GB PCIe SSD. However, you get Nvidia GeForce MX 250 GPU in Intel Core i7-10510U model, and 1TB PCIe SSD for storage.
Interface selection of Huawei MateBook X Pro includes USB 3.1 Type-C x 2, USB 3.0, IEEE 802.11ac wireless LAN, Bluetooth 5.0, voice input/output, etc. The body size is about 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm (width x depth x height), and the weight is about 1.33 kg. Battery life is approximately 14.6 hours for Core i5 Huawei MateBook X Pro model and approximately 14.9 hours for Core i7 model.
