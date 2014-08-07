How to Set up and Get Out of Apps Corner in Windows Phone?

Couple of days back Microsoft pushed the WP8.1 GDR1 update to those running developer preview on their windows phones. One of the new features introduced in this update is Apps Corner.

So what is Apps Corner and how to set it up on your windows phone?

This new feature lets you set up a custom start screen on your WP8.1 device where you can share only certain applications with other people. It is lets you set up phones for other people such as employees, students and so on.

Also you can export the settings of the Apps Corner from one phone and restore it to another. To set it up follow these steps:

1. On the Start Start swipe over to the application list. Now tap Settings > Apps Corner. Then under apps, tap to select apps, select the apps that you want people to use, and then tap Done. You can set a lock password here to prevent people to go Start Screen from Apps Corner.

2. From here turn Action Center and Settings on. Then tap Advanced and turn on/off features as required.

3. Press the  Back button button when you are done.

How to export and import Apps Corner settings from SD Card?

To do this you must have a Windows Phone with SD card slot.

1. Go to Settings > Apps Corner > Advanced and select Export to SD Card.
2. Then insert the SD card in to the other phone.
3. Then go to Settings and tap Apps Corner. Select Import from SD card button. Note that “Import from SD card” button appears only when there is a Apps Corner settings file on the micro SD card.

How to Get Out of Apps Corner in Windows Phone?

Getting out is quite simple. Just hold the power button of your phone and then swipe over to close the Apps Corner.


