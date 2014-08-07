How to Set up and Get Out of Apps Corner in Windows Phone?
Couple of days back Microsoft pushed the WP8.1 GDR1 update to those running developer preview on their windows phones. One of the new features introduced in this update is Apps Corner.
So what is Apps Corner and how to set it up on your windows phone?
This new feature lets you set up a custom start screen on your WP8.1 device where you can share only certain applications with other people. It is lets you set up phones for other people such as employees, students and so on.
Also you can export the settings of the Apps Corner from one phone and restore it to another. To set it up follow these steps:
1. On the Start Start swipe over to the application list. Now tap Settings > Apps Corner. Then under apps, tap to select apps, select the apps that you want people to use, and then tap Done. You can set a lock password here to prevent people to go Start Screen from Apps Corner.
2. From here turn Action Center and Settings on. Then tap Advanced and turn on/off features as required.
3. Press the Back button button when you are done.
How to export and import Apps Corner settings from SD Card?
To do this you must have a Windows Phone with SD card slot.
1. Go to Settings > Apps Corner > Advanced and select Export to SD Card.
2. Then insert the SD card in to the other phone.
3. Then go to Settings and tap Apps Corner. Select Import from SD card button. Note that “Import from SD card” button appears only when there is a Apps Corner settings file on the micro SD card.
How to Get Out of Apps Corner in Windows Phone?
Getting out is quite simple. Just hold the power button of your phone and then swipe over to close the Apps Corner.
Related topics
- Cheap Lumia in 2017: Best cheap windows phone Go Phone – windows 10 phone under 100
- Lumia 950, 950XL, 830, 730 LED notification hack
- Windows 10 Mobile build 14393.448 released to production, release preview and slow rings
- Windows 10 Mobile Build 14951 0x80242006 error fix: Mobile Build 14951 stuck at 0 percent
- Microsoft Edge Windows 10 Mobile Adblock workaround: Windows 10 Mobile Adblocker
- Download DosBox for Windows 10 Mobile and Windows Phone 8.1
- Windows 10 Insider 14915.1000 for PC and Mobile released
- User Agent String comparison of Continuum, Windows 10 Desktop and Windows 10 Mobile
- Windows 10 Mobile Amazon App available for download
- Download Windows 10 Mobile on your non supported Windows Phone using this XDA Tool
- Microsoft adds application version in Windows 10 Store
- 14393.67 Changelog for Windows 10 Mobile
- Download Official Windows 10 Mobile on non supported Lumia windows phones: How to download windows 10 mobile after July 27 on old Lumia phones like Lumia 520, 630, 635, 720, 820, 920, 925, 1020
- Download Pokemon Go for Windows 10 Mobile: Download PoGo UWP for Windows Phone
- Do not use Windows Device Recovery Software for non eligible Windows 10 Mobile update
- Chips Challenge for Windows 10 Mobile available for download
- 14393.3 Windows 10 Mobile brings minor changes
- Windows 10 Mobile 14393 Changelog: Fast Ring Redstone build for windows 10 mobile
- Chrome is draining your battery faster. Switch to Microsoft Edge for up to 36% more browsing time
- Download Skype for Windows 10 Mobile (Windows Insider only)