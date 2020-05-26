How to Download YouTube to MP3 on iPhone
YouTube is the quintessential video social network. On average, only through mobile phones, it has 1,000,000,000 views, of which 95% are music video views. If you find a great song on YouTube and want to listen to it on your iPhone whenever you want, you can download the YouTube video to your iPhone. When you want to listen to the music, you can play the video.
But playing video drains your battery faster than playing music. How to solve the problem?Read on to find how to download YouTube video to mp3 with IOTransfer.
Convert YouTube Videos to MP3 Quickly and Easily with IOTransfer
IOTransfer is an iPhone manager which can not only help you manager your files and transfer them between iOS and PC, but also allows you download YouTube videos and convert them to mp3, mp4, WMV or any other formats with some simple steps.
1. Free download IOTransfer to PC, then install and launch it.
2. Connect your iPhone to PC and wait until the device gets recognized. When you see the notification “Trust This Computer” pop up, tap on “Trust” to proceed.
3. Click on “VIDEOS” in the top toolbar, then copy & paste the YouTube video URL of the video into the box. After that, click Download.
4. When the download is completed, click “Converter” on the left. Then click on “+Add Files” and choose the downloaded video.
5. Select MP3 in the dropdown list of “Output Formats”, then tick “Automatically transfer the converted video into your iOS device.”
6. Click “ConvertNow” to begin. In a short time, the video will be converted to mp3 and transferred to your iPhone.
Tips: If you forget to tick “Automatically transfer the converted video to your iOS device.”, you can also transfer the mp3 file from your PC to iPhone easily with IOTransfer. Just go to MANAGE (on the top) – Music, then click on “Import” and select the MP3 file you want to transfer to iPhone from PC.
Then, click “Transfer” to start the transferring process. After a few seconds, it will be accomplished and you can find the mp3 in the player on your iPhone.Now you can listen to the music on your iPhone whenever you are.
IOTransfer not only supports to download videos from YouTube, but also supports to download videos from other 100+ popular video-sharing sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more. You can convert and transfer the video to any format you want, including MP4, AVI, MKV and so on.
In conclusion, you can download YouTube video to mp3 on iPhone with IOTransferquickly and easily. IOTransfer is the best YouTube video downloader and YouTube video to mp3 Converter for you, which helps you easily convert YouTube video to mp3 and transfer a copy of the downloaded and converted YouTube video to your iOS device with just a few clicks. Besides, it is also a good iPhone manager and cleaner.
The best thing is that IOTransfer is totally free tool. Free download IOTransfer now and try more features. You will find it is very helpful.If you have any other questions, leave us your comments below.
