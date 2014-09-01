How to change housing of Nokia Lumia 1020?
So you rock a bright colored Nokia Lumia 1020 but now you want to change the housing to somewhat understated. Nokia offers a black variant which is not as flashy as the yellow one that screams “look at me”. Of course you can use this same process for changing the chassis to yellow.
In this tutorial we will explain how to change the housing / chassis of Nokia Lumia 1020
First you must buy the black rear housing along with the matching black SIM tray. The entire process is not too difficult.
The hardest part was prying the screen out of the body without marking/scratching the body or the glass. Once you are done with that, carefully pop the flex ribbons off.
Here is a video of complete disassembly of Lumia 1020. Follow it to see how to get the housing out.
