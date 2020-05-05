Galaxy Book Flex released with S-pen support – Galaxy Book Ion specifications
Samsung has released two new laptops today – the 2 in 1 PC Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion laptop PC on the 4th May 2020 (US time).
Galaxy Book Flex review
Both Samsung laptops use a narrow frame QLED LCD. The resolution is full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels), and lineups of 13.3 and 15.6 inches are available. Another common feature is that the touch pad has a wireless charging mechanism that can be used to charge smartphones and smart watches.
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex laptop is a liquid crystal display with 2in1 mechanism that supports handwriting with touch and S Pen.
Main specifications of Galaxy Book Flex include an Intel Core i7-1065G7 10th generation processor, 8GB memory, (13.3 inch) / 12GB (15.6 inch), 512GB SSD, 13.3 / 15.6 inch full HD QLED touch LCD. The interface selection of Samsung Galaxy Flex includes Thunderbolt 3 x 2, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 720p webcam, fingerprint sensor, voice input / output, etc.
Both are powerful laptops but neither is for gamers since both lack dedicated graphics card.
The body size and weight of the 13.3″ Galaxy Book Flex is approximately 302.5 x 202.9 x 13 mm (width x depth x height) / 1,161 grams, and the 15.6″ variant of Galaxy Book Flex measures 355 x 227 x 15 mm (same) / 1,519 grams. Battery life is 20 hours for 13.3 inch and 19 hours for 15.6 inch.
Galaxy Book Ion review
Samsung Galaxy Book Ion is a non-touch laptop PC. Main specifications of Galaxy Book Ion include an Intel Core i7-10510U 10th generation processor, 8GB memory, 512GB SSD, 13.3 / 15.6 inch full HD QLED liquid crystal. The interface selection of Samsung Galaxy Book Ion includes Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, USB 3.0 x 2, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 720p webcam, fingerprint sensor, voice input / output, etc.
The body size of 13.3 inch Samsung Galaxy Book Ion is approximately 305.8 x 199.9 x 13 mm / 970 grams, and the 15.6 inch variant of Samsung Galaxy Book Ion measures 356.1 x 228 x 15 mm / 1,188 grams. Battery drive time is 22 hours for 13.3 inch and 21 hours for 15.6 inch.
Related topics
- OneMix 3 Pro Platinum Edition with Core i7-10510Y released
- Tenku Confortbook S11 is great for Zoom and Skype meetings
- Why does Windows take RAM from you to use it on the graphics card?
- Are laptop processors the same as desktop processors?
- What is difference between laptop, ultrabook, netbook?
- Teclast M16 review: 11-inch convertible laptop with Android operating system
- iLife MP8 Mini PC is smallest Windows 10 PC in world
- Teclast F6 is a cheap Intel Apollo Lake laptop with Windows 10
- Asus E203MA Review – More than 12 hour battery life on this Asus netbook
- Laptop with AMD Vega Mobile GPU: Acer Predator Helios 500 – which is best laptop with Vega Mobile?