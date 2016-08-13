Download Windows 10 Mobile on your non supported Windows Phone using this XDA Tool
As you all know Microsoft stopped seeding Windows 10 Mobile to old Lumia phones and only a few phones from WP8.1 era got the official windows 10 mobile update. That update was available using Upgrade Advisor app. Rest of the Lumia users could still get the 10586 builds of windows 10 using windows insider which too stopped working after July 27th 2016.
A new hack has popped up on XDA-developers that allows users to upgrade your phone without any problem and their unofficial app will help you to get new Redstone update (let alone old 10586.x builds) and maybe later upgrades on your old lumia.
This hack basically tells Microsoft you are using Lumia 950XL and this way, you get all the latest updates. To use it, you must developer unlock your windows phone and deploy the APPX file.
DHTUpgradeAdvisor_1.1.4.0_arm_Debug.rar : it contains the appx file and you must be able to deploy it with Developer Mode enabled via file manager.
Dependencies.zip: this contains ARM dependency packages needed for app . (if you weren’t able to deploy this app using file manager use device portal to deploy using appx file and these dependencies.
This entire method is an easier version of method we mentioned few days back. That method involved 5-6 steps but this hack is so much more easy to use. Simply tap two buttons in the app and windows 10 mobile update is there for you to download.
Related topics
- Cheap Lumia in 2017: Best cheap windows phone Go Phone – windows 10 phone under 100
- Lumia 950, 950XL, 830, 730 LED notification hack
- Windows 10 Mobile build 14393.448 released to production, release preview and slow rings
- Windows 10 Mobile Build 14951 0x80242006 error fix: Mobile Build 14951 stuck at 0 percent
- Microsoft Edge Windows 10 Mobile Adblock workaround: Windows 10 Mobile Adblocker
- Download DosBox for Windows 10 Mobile and Windows Phone 8.1
- Windows 10 Insider 14915.1000 for PC and Mobile released
- User Agent String comparison of Continuum, Windows 10 Desktop and Windows 10 Mobile
- Windows 10 Mobile Amazon App available for download
- Microsoft adds application version in Windows 10 Store
- 14393.67 Changelog for Windows 10 Mobile
- Download Official Windows 10 Mobile on non supported Lumia windows phones: How to download windows 10 mobile after July 27 on old Lumia phones like Lumia 520, 630, 635, 720, 820, 920, 925, 1020
- Download Pokemon Go for Windows 10 Mobile: Download PoGo UWP for Windows Phone
- Do not use Windows Device Recovery Software for non eligible Windows 10 Mobile update
- Chips Challenge for Windows 10 Mobile available for download
- 14393.3 Windows 10 Mobile brings minor changes
- Windows 10 Mobile 14393 Changelog: Fast Ring Redstone build for windows 10 mobile
- Chrome is draining your battery faster. Switch to Microsoft Edge for up to 36% more browsing time
- Download Skype for Windows 10 Mobile (Windows Insider only)
- Windows 10 Mobile 10586.494 Change log