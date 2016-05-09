Download Registry Editor for Windows 10 Mobile, no need to interop unlock
Most of us used to interop unlock windows 10 mobile devices for installing registry editor but now, thanks to a tool on XDA, one would be able to install and download registry editor on windows 10 mobile without interop unlocking. Download links are given at the bottom of this article. Installation instructions are given below.
* Download the Interop tools Appx file from here and unzip it.
* Now all you need to do is to turn on the developer option by going to Settings—>Update & Security–>For Developer–>Select Developer Mode and select “yes” when prompted. This enables side-loading of apps. You should be now able to install “Interop Tools” by tapping on the Appx that you have downloaded in first step.
* You should be ready to have some fun, though be careful before editing registry unless you know what you are doing.
* Once installed, the app appears under “Extras” options in settings and not as a separate app.
While the tool is not restricted to Microsoft Lumia devices, it seems to have access to the restricted keys for only Lumia phones only.
