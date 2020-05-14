Dell G3 15 (3500) cheap gaming laptop released with GTX 1650 / 1650Ti
Dell Corporation has released Dell G3 15 (3500) series entry-level gaming laptop equipped with the 10th generation Intel Core H processor.
Dell G3 15 (3500) Review
Dell G3 15 (3500) adopts dual cooling fan system to ensure performance during long game play. It also has Game Shift mode that maximizes the fan speed by simply pressing the F7 key, and Alienware Command Center that can centrally manage the game.
The lowest configuration of Dell G3 15 (3500) comes with Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8 GB memory, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 512 GB NVMe SSD, 1,920 × 1,080 pixels display / 60 Hz compatible 15.6 type IPS non-gloss liquid crystal display, Windows 10 Home operating system, The price excluding tax / shipping fee is 1000 dollars.
The highest configuration of Dell G3 15 (3500) features Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 16 GB of memory, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti for GPU, 512 GB NVMe SSD, 15.6 type IPS non-gloss liquid crystal display for 1,920 × 1,080 pixels display / 144 Hz, Windows 10 Home OS The price including tax and shipping is 1400 dollars.
Interface selection includes USB Type-C, USB 3.1, USB 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, audio input / output, SD card slot, 720p compatible webcam, audio input / output, etc.
The body size of Dell G3 15 (3500) measures 365.5 x 254 x 21.6 mm (width x depth x height), and the weight is 2.34 kg.
The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is expected to be selectable in the future, in which case Thunderbolt 3 and Mini DisplayPort will be installed instead of USB Type-C. Also, Killer E2500V2 is used as Gigabit Ethernet.
Related topics
- Best UMPC 2020 – Donki Nanote Review
- Asus ExpertBook B9450 laptop with 10 hour battery life
- Galaxy Book Flex released with S-pen support – Galaxy Book Ion specifications
- OneMix 3 Pro Platinum Edition with Core i7-10510Y released
- Tenku Confortbook S11 is great for Zoom and Skype meetings
- Why does Windows take RAM from you to use it on the graphics card?
- Are laptop processors the same as desktop processors?
- What is difference between laptop, ultrabook, netbook?
- Teclast M16 review: 11-inch convertible laptop with Android operating system
- iLife MP8 Mini PC is smallest Windows 10 PC in world
- Teclast F6 is a cheap Intel Apollo Lake laptop with Windows 10
- Asus E203MA Review – More than 12 hour battery life on this Asus netbook
- Laptop with AMD Vega Mobile GPU: Acer Predator Helios 500 – which is best laptop with Vega Mobile?