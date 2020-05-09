Best UMPC 2020 – Donki Nanote Review
Which is best UMPC of 2020? UMPCs are coming back big in 2020. People seem to be again fond of small miniature laptops that are even smaller than netbooks – something that is pocketable and runs full Windows. This pocketable windows laptop is are called UMPC.
UMPC is great for someone who needs to run full fledge windows apps, not those scaled down version that is available for iOS or Android. For instance, if you want to run full version of a web browser or Photoshop, you will need Windows. The best UMPC of 2020 is Donki Nanote which you can see in picture above. It is not flawless but it has all the ingredients of a good UMPC in 2020.
First, let’s check the appearance of Donki Nanote. I thought that the quality of the appearance could not be expected so much because it was a very cheap product, but when I look at the actual product, it does not seem as cheap as I thought. The case is made of resin, so you can’t feel the luxury, but you can’t feel the cheapness that you can recognize as resin from the case painted with silver. The design is relatively orthodox as a UMPC, but the top plate and other parts with no conspicuous decoration such as a logo have a good impression.
Moreover, the rigidity of the main body was sufficient, and the main body was not distorted even if it was twisted with a slightly strong force. Although there is no mention of robustness as a nominal spec, it seems that it can be taken outside with confidence.
Opening the display and looking from the front. It doesn’t feel cheap at all. The body color is silver, and there is no decoration whatsoever
However, the lid on the bottom is slightly raised near the side, and the four feet on the bottom are not touching the ground at the same time. It can be said that these parts are cheap products, but if possible, I would like you to pay attention to the details.
The size is 181 x 113.6 x 19.6 mm (width x depth x height). It is a standard size for a 7-inch UMPC and is compact enough. Even if you use it with both hands, the width will not be too large for your fingers to reach the keyboard.
The weight is nominally about 520 grams, but the actual measurement was 540.5 grams, which was about 20gram heavier than the nominal. Although it is almost the standard weight for a 7-inch UMPC, it feels a little heavy when you actually hold the main body in your hand. However, it will be within the acceptable range.
The footprint is 181 x 113.6 mm (width x depth), which is compact like UMPC. You can handle the keyboard with both hands without problems
The back cover on the right side is slightly raised and does not fit on the side. This is the left side. Here, the back cover is not raised, and it fits on the side
The measured weight is 540.5g. When you actually pick it up, it feels a little heavy due to its small size
Donki Nanote comes equipped with touch-compatible 7-inch WUXGA LCD. The display uses a 7-inch LCD that supports WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) display. A 10-point multi-touch compatible touch panel is also installed, enabling touch operation. In addition, the display can be opened and closed 360 degrees, and it can be used in four different shapes: clamshell style, tent style, stand style, tablet style. The hinge has a bit of torque but can be opened and closed smoothly. Even when used in the clamshell style, there is almost no wobble.
Uses a 7-inch liquid crystal display capable of displaying 1,920 x 1,200 pixels. The viewing angle is wide enough, but the glossy LCD makes it difficult to see. Also equipped with a 10-point multi-touch touch panel.
The display opens and closes 360 degrees, so it’s available in four shapes: clamshell style, tent style, stand style, and tablet style. Although the type of liquid crystal panel is not disclosed, the narrow viewing angle seen in the TN panel is not felt, and a wide viewing angle close to that of a VA panel or IPS panel is secured. Coloring is enough for this class. It’s not particularly vivid, but it can display photos and videos in impeccable quality.
The color of the display is reasonably vivid, and there is no problem viewing photos and videos. However, the surface of the display is treated with a gloss, and the reflection of external light is a little worrisome. In addition, a protective sheet is attached to the surface of the display as a standard, but this protective sheet is likely to have fingerprints on it, and fingerprints are a concern when touch operations are performed.
The 7-inch type is capable of displaying 1,920 x 1,200 pixels, so the small size of the characters may be of concern. With the standard setting, the character size is set to 200%, so I didn’t feel that the characters were difficult to see, but that made me worried about the narrow display area. On the other hand, if you set the character size to 100%, the icon text will be smaller than 1 mm, making it very difficult to see. There are individual differences in this area, so I think that you can set it according to your preference, but I personally felt that I want to use it at 150% or more.
The impression that the character size of the icon is less than 1 mm in the same size display and that enlarged display is essential. The keyboard layout is very irregular and requires familiarity. Regarding the appearance of the main unit and the surroundings of the display, there were some areas of concern, but I did not feel any major problems. However, the impression about the keyboard changes greatly.
Donki Nanote’s keyboard has a relatively large key pitch of about 16 mm as far as the alphabet keys are concerned, the stroke is deep enough and the click feeling is solid, so typing is reasonably comfortable. ..
However, there are many other parts that are of great concern. There are some parts that cannot be helped because there are few absolute keys. However, the key arrangement around the lower right cursor key and around Enter is quite irregular, and many keys are also used with Fn key, so it feels quite unwieldy.
There are a lot of UMPC keyboards with a small number of keys that have anomalous specifications, and in the end, it’s a matter of getting used to it, so it may still be a problem. However, there is a pretty disappointing part about using the Fn key together. That is, the non-conversion key is assigned to the Fn + Alt key, and the Tab key is assigned to the Fn + Q key. As a result, Alt + Tab cannot be operated. I’m using Alt + Tab a lot for window operations, so I’m curious about this point.
If you want to enjoy comfortable typing, it is necessary to prepare an external keyboard, and the keyboard of the main body should be used only when the external keyboard cannot be used when going out.
The keyboard has a very irregular arrangement and requires familiarity with its operation
The alphabet key has a keeppitch of about 16 mm, which is reasonably comfortable considering the body size. Stroke is deep enough and click feeling is solid
The key layout around Enter and around the cursor is quite irregular, and there are many situations in which operation is confusing.
There are many keys that can be used in combination with the Fn key, and it is difficult to handle in that respect as well. The optical pointing device is used as the pointing device. It is arranged so that the space key is divided into two, and a physical click button is also prepared in the foreground. Cursor operation with this optical pointing device is fairly light, and there is no dissatisfaction with the keyboard. Of course, the Donki Nanote display supports touch operation, so it is nice to be able to use it with touch operation to further enhance operability.
Donki Nanote comes equipped with an optical pointing device under the space key. There is also an independent click button, which is easier to handle than it looks.
Donki Nanote specs are reasonable
Donki Nanote’s CPU is Atom x5-Z8350, code name Cherry Trail. It is a CPU that is often used in low-priced tablet PCs and stick PCs, and it will be reasonable in terms of performance. Memory is equipped with 4GB LPDDR3 memory as standard, and expansion is not possible. The memory capacity is also the minimum required. The built-in storage uses 64GB eMMC.
The wireless function is equipped with IEEE 802.11b / g / n compliant wireless LAN and Bluetooth 4.0. Regardless of Bluetooth, I think that I wanted to use 5GHz compatible IEEE 802.11a / b / g / n for wireless LAN at least, but this point is also price reasonable.
For the external port, a microSD card slot, headphone terminal, Micro HDMI, USB 3.0, USB Type-C are prepared on the right side. USB Type-C is also a power port and can be connected to the included AC adapter to supply power and charge the built-in battery. It can also be charged using a general-purpose USB AC adapter. The output of the included AC adapter is 5V / 3A, so I could use the general-purpose USB AC adapter that supports 5V / 2A output as long as I tried. However, USB Type-C is compatible with USB 2.0, and video output is not supported.
MicroSD card slot, headphone terminal, Micro HDMI, USB 3.0, USB Type-C (USB 2.0 compliant) ports are prepared on the right side
Output of the attached AC adapter is 5V / 3A
Connect the AC adapter to USB Type-C to use
It was possible to supply power and charge the built-in battery using a general-purpose USB AC adapter. The power button on the upper right of the keyboard looks like a fingerprint authentication sensor integrated type, but the biometric authentication function is not installed. In addition, a bezel on the left side of the display is equipped with a Web camera with approximately 300,000 pixels.
Donki Nanote comes equipped with a 300,000-pixel Web camera on the left side of the display. The power button on the upper right of the keyboard looks like a fingerprint authentication sensor integrated type, but it is a simple power button and does not have a biometric authentication function
Accessories include an AC adapter, a USB Type AC cable, and a Micro HDMI-HDMI conversion adapter. However, the Micro HDMI to HDMI conversion adapter has a large width and interferes with the adjacent USB port, so if you want to use HDMI output and USB at the same time, it is better to prepare a separate Micro HDMI cable.
In addition to the AC adapter, a USB Type AC cable and Micro HDMI conversion adapter are included. Note that the Micro HDMI conversion adapter has a large width and interferes with the next USB port.
As expected, I can not expect much in performance. Now, let me introduce the results of the benchmark test. This time, there are four types: UL LLC PCMark 10 v2.1.2177, PCMark 8 v2.8.704, Maxon CINEBENCH R20.060, CIHENEBCH R15.0.
Benchmark results of Donki Nanote
CPU Atom x5-Z8350 (1.44 / 1.92GHz)
Chip set –
Video chip Intel HD Graphics
memory LPDDR3 SDRAM 4GB
storage 64GB eMMC
OS Windows 10 Home 64bit
PCMark 10 v2.1.2177
PCMark 10 Score 853
Essentials 2648
App Start-up Score 2309
Video Conferencing Score 3426
Web Browsing Score 2348
Productivity 1099
Spreadsheets Score 957
Writing Score 1263
Digital Content Creation 580
Photo Editing Score 695
Rendering and Visualization Score 326
Video Editing Score 863
PCMark 8 v2.8.704
Home Accelarated 3.0 1399
Creative accelarated 3.0 1543
Work accelarated 2.0 I could not measure due to an error
Storage 4313
CINEBENCH R20.060
CPU 197
CPU (Single Core) 63
CINEBENCH R15.0
OpenGL (fps) 8.07
CPU 96
CPU (Single Core) 30
Looking at the results, it can be said that the performance is pretty bad. Of course, this is suitable for the specifications, but the performance is so low that it cannot be compared with the current mainstream PC. However, if you want more performance than this, it is certain that a price of less than 20,000 yen cannot be realized. There is no choice but to think that it is such a thing in the first place.
Aside from the benchmark results, what is the actual usability? First of all, regarding the booting of the OS, this is the impression that it does not take as long as I expected.
On the other hand, the impression is that the application is a little sloppy, and the impression that the browser or launching it will be a long wait. However, once started, you can use it without much dissatisfaction. There is no big dissatisfaction with browsing normal homepages, and YouTube full HD streaming videos can be played back without problems once the data is loaded.
Other than that, I could use the separately installed Office apps such as Word and Excel without any problems. It may be quite difficult to use macros to process large amounts of data, but text-based input and simple editing will do well.
By the way, when I was using it, I was worried about the slowness of reading the data of the homepage and streaming video, so when I measured the communication speed, usually the upstream and downstream speeds are 300 to 500 Mbps, but Donki Nanote’s Through wireless LAN, the speed is only 3-5 Mbps for downlink and about 3 Mbps for uplink. I thought this was because the built-in wireless LAN only supports the 2.4GHz band, but it is still too slow.
When I tried using an IEEE 802.11ac-compliant USB wireless LAN adapter I had on hand, it showed a decent speed of 106 Mbps downlink and 94 Mbps uplink. Also, the display speed of websites and the loading speed of streaming videos such as YouTube have been greatly improved. Therefore, if you want to increase the comfort level around the Web, we recommend that you use a device such as a USB wireless LAN adapter that supports the 5 GHz band.
Next is battery life. Donki Nanote has not announced the nominal drive time, but this time Windows power saving setting is balance, power mode is better battery, backlight brightness is set to 50%, keyboard backlight is off, wireless When both the LAN and WWAN were enabled, measurement was performed using Modern Office of PCMark 10 Battery test PCMark 10 Battery Profile, and recorded 5 hours and 14 minutes. As a UMPC, I’d be happy to have a little more, but I think it’s a good place.
As a main machine, it is still tough, and I want to treat it as a second or third hobby machine. I tried using it as a PC for telework this time, but my honest impression is that it is quite impossible. If you have an external display with an external keyboard and mouse in addition to Donki Nanote, you’ll be able to buy a laptop PC that’s easier to handle at those total costs. So to be clear, it’s not recommended as a PC for telework at all. Of course we do not recommend using Donki Nanote as the first main machine.
In order to enjoy Donki Nanote, not only some PC knowledge is required, but also patience is required. However, considering it as a UMPC that can be enjoyed in a variety of ways with a low-spec PC, it is certainly very attractive, including the price. In that sense, it is not a PC that can be recommended for everyone, but I would like to recommend it to those who want to play various low-spec PCs and those who want to use it as a second or third generation hobby PC.
