Which is best ultrabook with touchscreen in 2017? Let the experts at right laptop answer that question by looking into what is needed in a top-class ultrabook with touchscreen and what are the best touchscreen ultrabooks of 2017. Thanks to windows 10’s better support for touchpanels, a lot of laptop manufactures got the courage to equip their ultrabook laptops with touchscreen.
In fact, you will find myriad top-class ultrabook convertibles in the market that are selling like hotcakes. There is a strong market for premium, thin and light laptop like an ultrabook that offers touchscreen functionality as windows 10 is so much more productive and fun to use as a tablet. Only a few years back, touchscreen panels were only being used in 2-in-1 detachable laptops like Asus T102HA but a lot has changed now and you will find touchscreens in gaming ultrabooks, business laptops and so on.
There are a number of things to keep in mind before choosing an ultrabook with touchscreen and they are as follows.
Display: Ask yourself if you are looking for a compact laptop or a mainstream ultrabook with touchscreen? If your answer is former, then you would be better off with something like a netbook with touchscreen rather than a full fledge touchscreen ultrabook. Resolution is also very important since that lets you to see more content at a time. Images and videos also look crisper. For that, go for ultrabooks with UHD resolution or atleast full HD.
SSD: Since you will be using your touchscreen ultrabook in all sorts of positions, it is advised to go for SSD equipped ultrabook to keep the data as safe as possible. They are much faster too and tasks like app loading, OS loading and so on takes lesser time.
Positions: Some of the touchscreen ultrabooks can be used in four positions that include laptop, tablet, tent and stand. And then there are some models that let you use them in only laptop mode.
Here is the list of the best ultrabooks with touchscreen in 2017.
Lenovo Flex 4
Lenovo Flex 4 features the next-gen i7 processor that is backed by capable AMD Radeon R7 GPU that lets you do both graphic and processor intensive tasks smoothly. The 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD ensures there is no jitterness at all. The screen is full HD and flexible allowing you to use it in any position you desire. The 360-degree hinge lets you use it in laptop, tablet, stand and tent mode and you can change between them at any moment. It is also the only ultrabook with fingerprint reader on this list which adds additional layer of security and easy one-touch login. An excellent, feature-rich ultrabook with touchscreen panel.
` 15.6″ Full HD Touchscreen Display, 1920×1080 resolution
` Intel Core i7-7500U + AMD Radeon R7 M460 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, backlit keyboard
Asus Zenbook Pro UX501VW
If you are not a fan of convertible laptops and want a seriously powerful ultrabook that can handle extreme CPU and GPU intensive apps, consider getting the Asus Zenbook Pro. Made for professionals in mind, you are getting a UHD ultrabook with standard voltage i7 quad core processor and dedicated Nvidia GTX 960M graphics card that can handle video editing, high definition movies, audio production, AutoCAD, SAP and so on. There is whopping 16GB RAM for best possible multitasking experience and 512GB SSD to avoid any kind of storage problems. The full size keyboard with numeric keypad gives you a sleek desktop replacement ultrabook. Easily a top-class ultrabook with touchscreen.
` Intel Core quad core i7-6700HQ processor with Nvidia GeForce GTX960M dedicated graphics card for better GPU performance
` 15.6-inch UHD screen with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution, touchscreen panel
` 16GB SDRAM + 512GB SSD, backlit-full size keyboard, multitouch trackpad
Dell Inspiron 5000
Dell Inspiron 5000 is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop that can be used as both mainstream laptop with 15” screen and at the same time can be used as large windows tablet. It packs full HD screen that looks glorious from every angle. Powered by the latest Intel kabylake i5 processor, it comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB for smooth computing experience. The keyboard is full size, backlit and touchpad supports all multi-touch gestures. It is the best ultrabook with touchscreen of 2017.
` 15.6-inch 2 in 1 Full HD 1920×1080 Touchscreen Laptop
` Latest Intel Core i5-7200U Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, backlit keyboard, Weighs 3.64 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin
Asus Q304UA-BBI5T10
Asus Q304UA has solid construction and a top-class ultrabook with touchscreen. It has beautiful 1080p screen that looks great from almost all viewing angles. Haptic keyboard is a nice touch. The keyboard has decent tactile feedback and backlit feature is quite helpful for typing in dim-environments. The i5 processor with 6GB RAM handles any computer-related task with ease. It is light and slim enough to be tucked away in a bag.
` 13.3-inch FHD touch-screen, 1920×1080 pixels, multitouch feature
` Intel Core i5-6200U dual core processor @2.5GHz, 6GB DDR4 RAM, 1000GB HDD, 9-hour battery life, 3.31 lbs, Intel HD Graphics 520, backlit keyboard
Dell Inspiron i5559-4682SLV
Dell Inspiron i5559 is an affordable full HD ultrabook with touchscreen. It packs power-frugal i5 processor that delivers decent performance and good battery life. The touchscreen has multitouch support allowing you to practice all iPad-like gestures. The display is sharp and beautiful and there is no crapware or malware that comes pre-installed on it which is a huge plus. It looks amazing, and runs apps like Photoshop, Adobe After Effects and even games like GTA with no lag. It is one of the few ultrabooks with DVD drive onboard which is something that is lacking in most ultrabooks. The keyboard is backlit and full size.
` Intel Core i5-6200U processor @2.3GHz, turbo boost tech
` FHD LED touchscreen panel measuring 15.6-inches with multitouch support
` DDR3 8GB RAM, 1TB hard disk (1000GB), Intel RealSense 3D camera, backlit keyboard, DVD drive
Acer Spin 5
If you do not want to drop a grand on an ultrabook but still want the latest and feature-rich laptop, consider getting Acer Spin 5. It features a wonderful 13.3 inch touchscreen that can be used in tablet mode thanks to 360-degree hinge. Powered by i5 dual core processor, you get excellent battery life and strong everyday performance. Keyboard is great for long typing durations and has backlit feature to let you type comfortably.
` Intel Core i5-6200U skylake processor clocked @2.3GHz speed
` FHD 13.3-inch display with IPS tech, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB of SSD, 4-cell battery with 3220 mAh capacity, backlit keyboard, excellent battery life of 10-hours
Asus ZenBook Flip UX360CA
Asus Zenbook Flip has convertible ultrabook that is super portable, slim and probably the easiest to carry around. It has 360-degree hinge which lets you use it as tablet at any moment. The screen is probably the best with whopping 72% color gamut which ensures accurate color reproduction. Asus has somehow managed to squeeze in pair of Bang & Olufsen speakers that spruce up multimedia experience such as watching YouTube clips and movies. The backlit keyboard is large and comfortable, even for prolong typing durations.
` Intel Core M3-6Y30 ultra-low voltage processor
` 14-inch FHD 1080p screen, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB solid state drive, 2.9-pounds, B&O speakers, backlit keyboard
