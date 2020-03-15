Best Netbook 2020 – Which is best netbook in USA
Which is the best netbook in 2020? This is an interesting question to answer since a lot of users still want something like a netbook that is portable enough to be carrying around yet is light on the wallet. Basically, people want a laptop that is small and cheap enough that won’t put a dent on their bank account.
Best netbook 2020 – what to look out for?
10.1-12 inch display – You are buying a netbook because you want a compact laptop which is easy to carry around. While there are several cheap laptops under 300 dollars, they are not exactly compact since they don a 14″/15″ display which puts them in full-size laptop category. Most netbooks come with 10.1-12.5″ display. Cheapest netbooks often come with 11.6″ display.
SSD – Solid state drives are found in most netbooks. Since netbooks are designed to browse the web and office work, they do not come with a lot of storage. Cheapest netbooks come with 32GB SSD while the top end ones come with 64GB SSD. There are some that come with 500GB HDD and in those cases, we suggest swapping the HDD for an SSD that deliver better performance. SSD ensures faster runtimes and applications load within few seconds compared to slower hard disk drives.
Memory – Most netbooks come with 4GB RAM which is more than enough to run a Chrome or Firefox web browser. While some netbooks come with 2GB RAM, we suggest you to avoid them unless you are super tight on budget. Windows 10 runs amazingly well even on a 2GB machine but make sure not to run more than two apps or tabs (in chrome) at once in order to avoid slowdowns.
Keyboard – It is now totally possible to squeeze in a near full size keyboard in a netbook. During the earlier days of netbooks, it was a common sight to have really small, unergonomic keyboards. Those days are gone and most netbooks have decent keyboards that let you type long documents all day. Now, one thing that you won’t find on a netbook is backlit keyboard so if you are looking for illumination on your keyboard, you have to check out bigger laptops.
Processor – This is the main thing you should look for when looking for a best netbook. This is because there are netbooks with mediatek / ARM and Intel processors. So, if you want a netbook with windows operating system, stick to Intel processor only. Mediatek and other ARM processors support only android and chrome operating systems.
Best Netbook of 2020 USA
Lenovo 130S
Lenovo has been churning out high quality netbooks from quite sometime now. In 2015, they came out with Ideapad 100S that was a huge success. It was followed by 110S and 120S and now we have the Lenovo Ideapad 130S. Processing power has doubled over the past couple of years which means this new netbook from Lenovo is more powerful than ever. You get free one year subscription of Office 365 as well, so you will be productive right after your first bootup. Keyboard is very well made and you will no trouble typing essays on it. Pair that long battery life and Windows 10 operating system and you are looking at the best netbook of 2020.
* 11.6″ display Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Energy-efficient LED backlight.
* Intel Celeron processor N4000 Entry-level dual-core processor for general e-mail, Internet and productivity tasks.
* 4GB system memory for basic multitasking, 64GB eMMC flash memory
* Intel UHD Graphics 600; HDMI output; Built-in media reader; Does not include a built-in DVD/CD drive
* Windows 10 in S Mode; Office 365 Personal 1-Year Subscription Included; Weighs 2.54 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin; Color: Mineral Gray
Acer Spin 1
Acer Spin 1 incorporates a 360 degree touchscreen display that lets you use it as a windows 10 tablet. It weighs under 3lbs which makes it an ideal companion for people on the move. Pair that with low cost and you really cannot go wrong with it. Activation code for Office 365 is also included in the package.
* Intel Celeron N4000 1.1 GHz; dual-core
* 4 GB LPDDR4 + 64 GB Flash Drive
* 11.6-Inch HD (1366 x 768) resolution IPS technology
* Intel UHD Graphics 600 LPDDR4 shared Graphics memory
* Windows 10 S mode + Microsoft Office 365 personal 1-year subscription – activation Code included
Lenovo Chromebook
If you do most of your work inside Chrome web browser and Google docs, consider getting a Chromebook like this one from Lenovo. It packs touchscreen that lets you use it as tablet plus it runs ChromeOS that does not catches viruses. It offers a stunning 10-hour battery life as well.
* 11.6″ 1366 x 768 HD resolution. IPS technology for wide viewing angles. Energy-efficient LED backlight.
* MediaTek MT8173C Quad-Core Base Clock Speed 1.3 GHz, Maximum Boost Speed 2.16 GHz (4C, 2x A72 @ 2.1GHz + 2x A53 @ 1.7GHz)
* 4GB LPDDR3 SDRAM, 32 GB Integrated eMMC, No Optical Drive
* 802.11a/g/n/ac, 1×1 + BT4.2, 720p HD webcam, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 1/8″ (3.5 mm) Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack, Integrated Microphone, Integrated Speaker
* Google Chrome OS, 10-hours 3-cell Battery
ASUS Newest 11.6 netbook
Asus is the oldest player in world of netbooks. The company has been making netbooks since 2008. Their new 11.6″ netbooks shows what they have learnt over the past one decade. Powering this is a dual core Intel processor and 4GB RAM that handles web browsing, team viewer, video calls and office work like a champ. Keyboard and touchpad are very spacious. Easily one of the best netbooks of 2020.
* 11.6″ display Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Energy-efficient LED backlight.
* Intel Celeron processor N4000 Entry-level dual-core processor for general e-mail, Internet and productivity tasks.
* 4GB system memory for basic multitasking Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once.
* 32GB eMMC flash memory This ultracompact memory system is ideal for mobile devices and applications, providing enhanced storage capabilities, streamlined data management, quick boot-up times and support for high-definition video playback.
* Intel UHD Graphics 600 On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming.
Lenovo Flex 11
Lenovo Flex 11 has four working modes – laptop, tent, tablet and presentation. It is extremely well made and packs one of the best keyboards on netbooks. Windows 10 is very touchscreen friendly so you will enjoy watching youtube on it – just like iPad. And when you want to get work done, you take it out of its iPad mode (i.e tablet mode) and use the keyboard for inputting data.
* POWERED BY INTEL: The Lenovo Flex 11 packs a punch with powerful Intel Pentium processing, 4 GB DDR4 memory and speedy 64GB of eMMC SSD storage
* ON THE GO LAPTOP: Weighing in at just 2.75 lbs. and constructed with premium materials, this small, convertible laptop transitions seamlessly from work to play
* VERSATILE CONNECTIVITY: With multiple ports including USB 3.0, Type-C, HDMI, and a 4-in-1 card reader, you’ll be able to hook up your laptop computer to your existing devices with no fuss and no extra purchases
* DYNAMIC ENTERTAINMENT: Featuring HD resolution on an anti-glare touchscreen and the crystal-clear sound of Dolby Audio Premium, the Flex 11 provides the quality of a home theater in compact form
* REDESIGNED WITH YOUR COMFORT IN MIND: The Flex 11 features an ergonomic keyboard for maximum comfort and a redesigned touchpad for a more precise user experience with multi-finger gestures. Touch, click, and zoom—you’ll feel the difference
So there you have it – the best netbooks of 2020. While there are cheaper netbooks available, most of them are from not-so-well-known Chinese brands that offer no after-sales service in USA. So, we decided to skip them. Hope you found this list useful in choosing the best netbook.
