Which is the best mini PC for office? If you are the IT head of a business house, you might be looking for these space-saving mini PC desktop computers. These are usually deployed on a massive scale as they are cost efficient and dependable. Our experts will help you the best mini PC for office and work for 2017 year.
Many times, you will find that the space in open offices is tight – you have documents, printers, books, stationary etc – all on a single table. This is why organizations and business houses look for the best mini PC for office and work so that they get maximum work done with best possible efficiency.
Our experts have ensured that you have no shortage of options and we have given immense focus on office-focused mini PCs taking a wide variety of factors into consideration such as size, weight, processor, storage, memory, price and operating system.
Size, weight – There are many PCs that are made for offices in mind but not all are mini PCs. Having a small size is extremely important when choosing the best mini PC for office. Similarly, weight is important. You would not want something that is too heavy on your desk that is already brimming with million other things.
Processor – Go for the power-sipping processors of latest generation as they will give you efficient performance. We suggest getting one of the latest Intel kabylake processor for best user experience. They are made using 14nm manufacturing technology which means they generate very little heat compared to something like 4th generation pre-haswell chipset. This makes them more efficient and they take up a lot less power to run. This will reduce your electricity bills in long run. We do not need top of the line processors like i5 and i7 for work and neither do we need it with discrete graphics card because we are not buying a mini PC of gaming or for doing heavy duty programming, AutoCAD and solidworks job. We are buying a mini PC that saves us money and runs quite.
Storage – In office environment, you will be fine with the new mini PCs that come with 32GB of flash storage. This type of storage makes it extremely fast as there are no moving parts. It also makes them lighter. The eMMC is just like SSD but cheaper and slightly slower. That being said, eMMC is still much faster than an HDD. A lot of laptops and ultrabooks come with SSD drives these days as well as they occupy less space. In case, you need more storage, we have included ones with 500GB / 1TB in the list as well.
Memory – A mini PC for office is not going to require 16GB or 32GB RAM to run office or similar apps smoothly. That is why even with 4GB RAM, you will be just fine.
Operating system – Still with windows unless you want to invite headache. A lot of cheap mini PCs come with chromeOS onboard which is like an OS made around web browser. And while ChromeOS has its own share of advantages like smooth UI and less prone to virus, it is still recommended to get windows onboard. There are no app compatibility issues and everything works flawlessly without wasting time finding alternatives.
Dell Inspiron i3252
Dell Inspiron i3252 is an excellent example of what a mini PC for office should look like. It is compact, powerful and has all the required ports that would help get your work done. There is plenty of storage space and memory onboard as well. Dell even managed to squeeze in a DVD drive. There are a total of six USB ports on this machine.
Intel Quad Core Pentium N3700 1.6 GHz Processor
8 GB DDR3L SDRAM RAM Included; 8 GB Maximum
1 TB HDD Storage; Tray load DVD Drive (Reads and Writes to DVD/CD); 6 USB Ports
No Monitor Included
Windows 10 Operating System
HP Slimline 260-p026
HP Slimline is perfect mini PC for Office. Powered by an i3 processor, it comes with 1TB hard disk and 8GB RAM which makes it excellent for office work. It has DVD drive onboard as well. If your office works involves storing lots of files, this is the mini PC to get. You also get USB keyboard and mouse in package.
6th generation Intel Core i3-6100T Dual-core Processor (Up to 3.2GHz)
8 GB DDR4-2133 SDRAM memory (2×4 GB) (expandable to 16 GB)
1 TB 7200RPM SATA hard drive
Wireless LAN 802.11b/g/n (1×1) and Bluetooth 4.0 M.2 combo
USB wired keyboard with volume control and optical mouse
Byte Plus
Byte Plus is affordable mini PC for office use. It consumes little electricity thanks to the new Intel quad core Z8300 processor which allowed the manufactured to make it fanless. It is light, zippy and excellent for office use. It has several ports on the back including VGA, 2X USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, LAN and even a micro SD card slot to expand storage.
| Fanless Windows 10 Mini Desktop PC – Intel CherryTrail T3 Z8300 Quad-Core, 1.44 GHz (up to 1.84 GHz) 4GB RAM+32GB storage
Dell Inspiron 3050
Dell Inspiron mini PCs are build like tank. It consumes little power when in use and delivers enough performance with its SSD and Celeron processor. It has keyboard and mouse included in its package. There are plenty of ports on its back. Dell brand is popular among business users and continues to remain their #1 choice. Since it runs off SSD, it feels incredibly fast. It is the best mini PC for office.
Intel Celeron Processor J1800 , 8GB Memory, Wireless LAN with Bluetooth 4.0, 512GB Solid State Drive
NEXBOX T9
Nexbox T9 is an excellent choice when you have a limited budget or you want to buy multiple mini PCs for office. It has fanless design which is ideal for office environments. You will have no trouble running office or web browsing related apps on it.
CPU:Intel Z8300 Quad-Core 1.84GHz 64bit,GPU: Intel HD Graphics
OS: Licensed True Windows 10 Operation System. Big size Memory: DDR3L 4GB, Storage: eMMC 64GB
Plug and play, just connect it with the monitor with the HDMI cable, you can work at home or play games immediately.
Support HEVC (H.265 4Kx2K) HDMI Output. Support Ethernet, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, USB 2.0*3,USB 3.0*1 and BT 4.0.
