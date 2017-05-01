Best Laptop with numeric keyboard 2017: Cheap full size laptop with numberpad – Laptops with numpad
We will help you find best laptop with numeric keyboard that has latest processor, backlit keys, gaming capability
If you enter a lot of numbers, getting a laptop with numeric keyboard is one you should get. Here are some of the things to keep in mind when buying a laptop with numeric keyboard.
Large display – To squeeze a numeric keyboard, you need a big chassis. That is why you do not find them in laptops in 13 inch display or even the best netbooks. There is simply not enough space to squeeze in a full size keyboard with numeric keypad in a small chassis. So you will only find them in 15” and 17” laptops. Our computer experts were also able to find the numeric keyboard in some 2-in-1 convertible laptops with 15” as well.
Backlit keyboard – If you work in dim lightning environment, it makes sense to get a laptop or ultrabook with illuminated keyboard. A backlit keyboard lets you type in dark and reduces typing mistakes by a long shot. Fortunately, there are many laptops with numeric keyboard that have illuminated keyboards as well.
A laptop with numeric keyboard is preferred by those who have perfect 10-key experience. This word is used for those who are proficient at using the numpad for solving mathematical problems. These people are able to correctly input numbers and symbols and solve math problems at an amazing speed.
Enough talking, let’s find out the best laptops with numeric keyboard.
Cheap laptop with numeric keyboard and latest processor – Acer Aspire E 15
If you have a tight budget and want a quality laptop with latest specifications, this Acer is the best of the lot. Despite being super affordable, Acer has managed to equip it with latest 7th generation Intel i3 processor. This not only has made it more powerful than its predecessor, but also boosted its battery life to 12 hours.
Such long battery life lets you travel and work all day without worrying about battery dying. There is whopping 1000GB hard disk so you will never run out of storage.
This Acer Aspire laptop has full HD screen so you are able to see more information at a time, which will make you more productive too. It also makes it ideal for watching high definition movies.
Also bundled is a DVD drive and latest USB 3.1 and Type-C ports which make it futureproof.
* Cheap, but powerful laptop with numeric keyboard
* Latest Intel 7th gen i3 processor, full HD screen
* 1000GB HDD, 4GB of fast DDR4 RAM, Super long battery life
Best laptop with numeric keyboard with backlit keys – Dell Inspiron 5559
This is cheapest laptop with backlit keyboard and also the most feature rich. It has beautiful full HD screen that packs 1920×1080 pixels that outputs vivid colors and clear text. It is also touchscreen and has 10 finger multi-touch support. This means you can use all of your iPad gestures on it.
Windows 10 is incredibly touch-friendly and surprisingly easy to use. It has DVD drive built in and Intel Realsense 3D camera that lets you control the computer using your gestures.
There is plenty of storage space onboard and with 8GB RAM, you will be able to enjoy smooth multitasking experience as well. Powering this Dell laptop is an i5-6200U processor that goes upto 2.8GHz, making it ideal for heavy duty tasks. It is an all-round laptop, capable of doing anything with ease. The full size, numeric keyboard with backlit keys complete the experience.
* backlit keyboard, touchscreen, Realsense 3D camera
* 15.6″ display, 1920×1080 pixel full HD
* 1TB (1000GB) hard disk, 8GB RAM, DVD drive, 5.36lbs
Best all-around laptop with numeric keyboard – HP 15-ay011nr
HP 15 is all about giving you dependable performance and premium build quality at affordable price tag. With its capable i5 processor and plenty of hard disk space, you will be able to multitask and store more with ease.
It full HD screen outputs crisp visuals and allow you to work on your photos, videos and do web browsing with incredible detail. The screen has also been given anti-glare matte coating to let you work in all kind of conditions.
HP has outfitted it with a DVD drive that lets you watch DVD movies on it and also supports writing your own media. It is the overall, best laptop with numeric keyboard of 2017.
* Premium i5 laptop with numeric keyboard at affordable price
* Full HD panel, 1TB hard disk, 8GB RAM, DVD drive, 4.65lbs
Best laptop with numeric keyboard for gamers and professionals – Asus ZX53VW
Asus ZX53VW is a laptop made for professionals and gamers in mind. If you are not an average computer user who just does light web browsing, facebook and watch youtube videos, then this is the laptop you should get. It has the specifications capable of putting even the best gaming ultrabooks to shame.
Powering this awesome laptop is a quad core i5 processor with Nvidia 950M dedicated graphics card that has full DirectX 12 support. There is whopping 512GB of SSD storage for superior load times, fast loading of heavy files and top-end gaming performance.
The full HD 15” panel is one of the best laptop displays we have ever used. It gives you the best visibility irrespective of your environmental conditions by giving you the most accurate colors. This makes this laptop ideal for Photoshop, graphic designing and gaming.
Asus knows how to make great keyboards in their premium models and this one is no exception. It has red backlit keys with optimum 1.8mm of key travel for best possible typing experience.
If you are looking for superior performance, good looks and metal body, get this Asus laptop.
* Extremely powerful gaming laptop with numeric keyboard and red backlit keys
* Ideal for professionals and gamers
* 512GB SSD, 8GB of fast DDR4 RAM, Nvidia dedicated graphics card and quad core i5 processor
Related topics
- Ultrabook with illuminated keyboard 2017: Top ultrabooks with backlit keyboard
- Best ultrabook with touchscreen: Top touchscreen ultrabooks of 2017 – Best laptop with touchscreen
- Ultrabook with best display 2017: UHD WQHD ultrabook laptop – Best ultrabook with high resolution display
- Best convertible ultrabook in USA: Top 2-in-1 detachable Convertible laptops 2017 – Best 2-in-1 laptop in USA
- Ultrabook with 16GB RAM 2017: Best laptops with 16GB memory
- Best Gaming ultrabook 2017: Best ultrabook for gaming with Nvidia GPU – best lightweight laptop for gaming
- Best ultrabook with SSD drive in 2017: Top thin laptops with SSD – SSD Ultrabooks