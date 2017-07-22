Best Laptop for Revit 2017: Autodesk Revit Laptop under 1000 dollars – Building Information Modeling Laptop
Find best laptop for Revit under 1000 dollars. Which is best Revit laptop 2017? For running Revit on a laptop, there are certain specifications you need to look for. While Autodesk specifies a certain set of system requirements for Revit on their website, they are far below for getting satisfactory experience. The main thing that would determine the performance is CPU and RAM. Graphics card is important too.
Unlike mining laptops, you need both powerful processor and graphics card. In best laptops for mining, the only thing that is important is a dedicated graphics card – not processor. Since Revit requires capable CPU and GPU hardware, you would need high performance laptop.
Let us discuss what is required in best laptop for Revit one-by-one.
Processor – Higher the cores and clock speed, better would be your performance. We suggest going with the i7 quad core or i5 processor for best user experience. The AMD A12 processor is excellent too which gets you Radeon R7 integrated graphics card as well. You will find it in the best laptop for Revit under 500 dollar-range. Some dual core i5/i7 processors are good enough too but try settling with the latest 7th generation Intel kabylake range.
Graphics card – Strictly stick to Nvidia Pascal graphics cards if you want to enjoy good performance. Most Nvidia Pascal graphics cards are found in >$500 budget so keep that in mind as well. However, if you are on tight budget, you might want to settle with Radeon R7 graphics card which is there in our list as well. But for best performance, nothing beats the Nvidia Pascal series that includes GTX 1050, 1060, 1070 and 1080 graphics cards that yield near-desktop grade performance.
RAM – Cram as much RAM as you can. Bare minimum for satisfactory performance on a Revit laptop would be no less than 8GB but higher is always better. Here are the best laptops for Revit 2017.
ASUS VivoBook Pro N552VW
Asus Vivobook Pro is a professional-grade laptop for Revit and 3D modeling. It features 15” 4K display for unparalled clarity and color accuracy and a quad core i7 processor for smooth computing experience. Handling the graphics is a dedicated Nvidia graphics card. The keyboard is backlit and full size. There is plenty of storage space onboard and an excellent computer for getting work done.
* 15.6″ 4k UHD display 3840×2160 pixels
* Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor, Nvidia 960M graphics card
* Blu-ray drive, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard disk, backlit keyboard
ASUS FX502VM
Asus FX502 is the best laptop for Revit 2017. The reason is its latest and most powerful specifications. You get the latest 7th generation i7 quad core processor and Nvidia’s desktop-grade 1060 Pascal graphics card. This GPU is 3 times more powerful than the GTX 900 series. The keyboard has a nice red backlit and offers excellent typing experience with its 1.6mm key travel. Not only that, this laptop has 16GB RAM and hybrid storage system which is ideal for fluid computing experience.
* 15.6″ Full HD display, 1920×1080 pixels
* Intel Core i7-7700HQ quad core processor with Nvidia 1060 graphics card – 3GB VRAM
* 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD, red backlit keyboard
Lenovo Ideapad 510
Lenovo Ideapad 510 is well-built laptop with 7th generation dual core i7 processor and Nvidia 940MX graphics card. It provides good Revit experience with its powerful processor, discrete GPU, 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD. The screen is home to IPS panel with full HD resolution, giving you super crisp visuals. The Ideapad 510 has numerous features that make it easy to use and stress free. It features backlit keyboard that you can use in low light environments. One advantage of using a ULV processor is you get excellent 5-hour battery life.
* Intel Core i7-7500U processor, 2.7GHz
* 12GB DDR4, 256GB SSD
* 15.6″ LED-Lit, FHD, IPS display, 1920×1080 resolution
* Windows 10
Lenovo Ideapad 310
If you are looking for best laptop for Revit under 500 dollars, then go for the Lenovo Ideapad 310. It features quad core AMD A10 processor with Radeon R5 graphics that pack enough power to run Revit and other CPU / GPU intensive applications smoothly. It has solid build quality and bright display. For storage, there is 1TB HDD and 8GB RAM for multitasking experience.
| 15.6″ HD Laptop, AMD A10-9600P, 8GB, 1TB HDD, AMD Radeon R5 Graphics, Windows 10
Acer Aspire F 15
Acer Aspire F15 is a well-balanced laptop with i7 dual core processor and Nvidia discrete graphics card. It has 12GB of fast DDR4 RAM and 128GB SSD for near-instant loading times. For storing heavy files, there is additional 1TB hard disk storage onboard as well. It offers 10-hour plus battery life and costs under 1000 dollars.
* 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7500U Processor (Up to 3.5GHz)
* 15.6″ Full HD Widescreen Comfy View LED-backlit * Display supporting Acer Color Blast technology
* NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950M with 4GB of GDDR5 Video Memory
* 12GB DDR4 Memory, 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD
* Up to 12-hours Battery Life
