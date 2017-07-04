Best Laptop for Mining Ethereum Zcash Monero ETH ZEC XMR
Which is best laptop for mining? Mining craze is not limited to desktops. A lot of people are wondering if it is possible to earn some extra money from their laptops by mining Ethereum, Zcash, Monero and so on. But, they are confused on which laptop is best for mining. Since we have been doing GPU and CPU mining from quite sometime, we can pinpoint on a particular laptop model and tell if it would be possible to do mining on it.
There are certain things to keep in mind when choosing best laptop for mining.
Powerful graphics card – To earn noticeable profit, you need a powerful processor. While it is possible to earn using CPU mining too, you would be mining 100 times less than what is possible using GPU mining. So processor is not important when choosing laptop for mining.
Ethereum or Zcash – If you are into Ethereum mining, you will need to buy a laptop with powerful AMD graphics card. The problem is AMD’s RX series is not available on high end laptops. The best combination would be going for Nvidia-equipped laptops. The Nvidia GPU is good for doing Zcash mining but they are capable of doing Ethereum mining as well. Fortunately, there are many best gaming ultrabooks and laptops that come with high-end Nvidia graphics cards.
Models – The best GPU for mining include Nvidia 1060, 1080Ti and 1070. An idea on how much you will be able to earn using a single Nvidia 1060 graphics card – around 250-300 Sol/s which is about 90-120 dollars/month at the current hashrate. While mining difficulty increases every month, the profit will go down. However, this does not happen since price also goes up. To give you an idea, the price of Ethereum in January was 40 dollars. In June, it touched 400 dollars – that is a 10x increase. So whatever you earn, hold for few months in your Ethereum wallet and then cash in.
- For Ethereum wallet, we chose cex.io as our wallet as it is super easy to use.
- For Zcash, we chose Cryptonator as our wallet
Basically, you will be able to get 50-70 percent of your laptop’s worth by doing mining on a laptop. If you are serious about earning money through mining, it is better to build yourself a mining rig but if you want a portable laptop to play games, do video editing or work on professional applications, then laptop is a better choice.
If you really into Ethereum and want to stay abrest with latest Ethereum news, FAQs, then ethereumfaq is a really nice website. It is written by the writers of rightlaptop and has 100 percent genuine information.
MSI VR Ready GT62VR
MSI GT62VR has quad core i7 processor and Nvidia GTX 1070 graphics card. With 1070, you get excellent hashrate while doing GPU mining and quad core i7 can do CPU mining which can cover your electricity costs. The 1070 GPU has 8GB VRAM which makes it future proof for doing Ethereum mining whose block size is increasing at fast pace. The build quality is excellent and so is its cooling system. It has hybrid storage system which keeps it running fast at all times.
* 15.6″ Full HD, eDP IPS-Level, Intel Core i7-6700HQ, GTX 1070 8G GDDR5, 16GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM, 256GB M.2 SSD + 1TB (7200rpm) HDD, Metal Build, Cooler Boost 4
ASUS ROG Strix G-SYNC
Asus ROG Strix is a serious gaming laptop that is excellent for doing mining as well. Equipped with quad core i7 7th generation processor and Nvidia 1070, you can easily earn some extra income by mining Ethereum or Zcash. Thanks to powerful processor and desktop-grade graphics cards, you can do both CPU and GPU mining at same time. Duo-copper thermal module and dual cooling fans for increased CPU and GPU performance prevent overheating and unexpected shutdowns. Resale value of this laptop is excellent too since it has latest specifications and striking design. It is slim enough for backpack or messenger bag. It is perfect for gamers and miners who want to game and want their machine to earn some extra buck on the side.
* NVIDIA GTX 1070 8GB Graphics Card, Intel Core i7-7700HQ Processor, 16GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM, 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD, 15.6″ FHD
MSI GE72MVR APACHE PRO-044
MSI GE72 is a large laptop packing mammoth 17” display and latest specifications. It has top-of-the line i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5 graphics card for stellar performance. It has mammoth 16GB RAM and hybrid storage system consisting of 128GB NVMe SSD and 1TB HDD. The display is breath-taking, packing anti-glare panel with 94% NTSC rating. Thanks to its large chassis, you will love mining on it.
* 17.3″ FHD, Anti-Glare, Core i7-7700HQ, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8G GDDR5, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD, VR Ready
ASUS FX502VM
The Asus FX502VM costs under 1000 dollars and features Nvidia 1060 3GB graphics card. This makes it ideal for Zcash mining as Nvidia 1060 is said to be best for Zcash. You can also earn some extra money by doing CPU mining on its quad core i5 processor. If you are on a budget and looking for something that can give you some extra money on the side, go for this Asus laptop.
* 15.6-Inch Full-HD, Intel Core i5-6300HQ CPU, GeForce GTX 1060 3GB discrete graphics, 1TB 7200RPM HDD, 16GB DDR4 RAM
Acer Predator Helios 300
Acer Predator Helios is a super fast laptop. It has quad core i7 7th generation processor that is backed by Nvidia 1060 6GB graphics card. You can both Ethereum and Zcash on it with ease. It is a very capable gaming laptop packing fast 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. You get around 7-hour battery life with it while doing light web browsing.
* Intel Core i7-7700HQ Processor, GeForce GTX 1060 with 6 GB GDDR5 VRAM, 15.6″ Full HD IPS display, 16GB DDR4 Memory, 256GB SSD
MSI GP62MVR248
MSI GP62 has Nvidia 1060 3GB GPU and Intel Core i7 quad core processor that makes it an ideal laptop for mining using GPU and CPU. There is 8GB RAM and 1TB hard disk. Pair that with strong build quality and fantastic cooling solution and you have a winner in your hands.
* Discrete GeForce GTX 1060 3 GB GDDR5 VR Ready
* Quad Core Intel Core i7-6700HQ (2.60 GHz)
* 8 GB Memory 1 TB HDD
* 15.07″ x 10.23″ x 0.86″-1.14″ 4.80 lbs
Of course, mining should not be considered main usage for these laptops. The best way is to make the laptop mine when not in use. Having a laptop cooler will also help in preventing breakdowns and shutdowns. We also suggest holding on to the mined amount for maximum profit since Ethereum and Zcash price is always increasing.
Related topics
- Best Laptop for Revit 2017: Autodesk Revit Laptop under 1000 dollars – Building Information Modeling Laptop
- Best laptop for Illustrator under 500 1000 dollars 2017
- Best laptop for Fusion 360 2017: Fusion 360 laptops under 1000 dollars
- Best Laptop with numeric keyboard 2017: Cheap full size laptop with numberpad – Laptops with numpad
- Ultrabook with illuminated keyboard 2017: Top ultrabooks with backlit keyboard
- Best ultrabook with touchscreen: Top touchscreen ultrabooks of 2017 – Best laptop with touchscreen
- Ultrabook with best display 2017: UHD WQHD ultrabook laptop – Best ultrabook with high resolution display
- Best convertible ultrabook in USA: Top 2-in-1 detachable Convertible laptops 2017 – Best 2-in-1 laptop in USA
- Ultrabook with 16GB RAM 2017: Best laptops with 16GB memory
- Best Gaming ultrabook 2017: Best ultrabook for gaming with Nvidia GPU – best lightweight laptop for gaming
- Best ultrabook with SSD drive in 2017: Top thin laptops with SSD – SSD Ultrabooks