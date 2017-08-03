Best Laptop for Indesign 2017: Cheap Indesign CC 2017 Laptops
Looking for best laptop for Indesign 2017? We have reviewed and tested the best and most affordable Indesign CC 2017 laptops on sale in USA. These laptops are capable of handling Adobe Indesign 2017 like a pro. By that we mean lag and excellent end user experience. There are number of factors that go into making a powerful and best Indesign laptop. First and foremost is price tag. Most of the laptops more than 1500 dollars will handle Indesign amazingly well but what we are trying to achieve with here are affordable laptops – laptops that are under around 700-800 dollar range and run Indesign like butter.
Dell Inspiron i5567
Dell’s Inspiron is an established brand and considered synonymous with quality, power and reliability. The 15.6” Dell Inspiron i5567 features the latest 7th generation i7 processor that deliver stellar performance and stunning visuals with its full HD true life display. It has touchpanel built into as well so you can interact with screen with your fingers. Dell also added the very powerful Radeon R7 graphcis card with 4GB of VRAM so you can work comfortably in Indesign and more. The keyboard on this Dell Inspiron is backlit, full size and extremely comfortable to type. This is the best laptop for Indesign under 1000 dollars.
* Intel Core i7-7500u processor, AMD Radeon R7 graphics card
* 8GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD storage; tray load DVD Drive
* 15.6-inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 with Dell’s Truelife technology + Touchscreen panel
Best laptop for Indesign 2017 Asus VivoBook Pro N552VW
If you are a creative pro and want the absolute best laptop for Indesign 2017, then go for the Asus Vivobook. It has quad core i7-6700HQ processor and fast 8GB RAM. Its discrete Nvidia graphics card gives you the much-needed power that lets you work with large number of layers and filters with ease. There is ample storage onboard. However, our favorite feature is its 4k ultra HD display packing whopping 3840×2160 pixel resolution. This allows you to squeeze all the toolbars and graphics easily. The keyboard has white backlit keys and dedicated numeric pad as well, give you true desktop-like experience. This is the best Indesign laptop under 1000 dollars – bar none.
* 15.6” 4K Ultra HD display packing 3840×2160 resolution, Quad core i7-6700HQ processor, 8GB of fast DDR4 RAM
* Dedicated, discrete Nvidia graphics card, GTX 960M
* Blu-Ray driver,backlit keyboard, all-aluminum design
Acer Aspire F 15
Acer Aspire F15 offers great bang for buck. It has full HD 15.6” display that gives you more room for toolbars and makes overall display much more crisper than standard HD displays. It has whopping 12GB RAM so that your computer never slows down. It has 128GB SSD for speeding up the entire computing experience and 1TB hard disk for storing those heavy raw files. Powering it is a Nvidia discrete 950M 4GB graphics card and latest 7th generation i5 processor. Acer also somehow packed in a backlit keyboard that completes its modern look and feel.
* Intel Core i5-7200U Processor, 15.6 inch Acer Color blast display with Full HD 1920×1080 pixels
* Nvidia GeForce GTX 950M with 4GB of GDDR5 VRAM, Hybrid storage = 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD, 12GB DDR4 Memory
* Backlit keyboard
Lenovo Ideapad 110
If you like looking for a capable desktop replacement laptop for Indesign, the 17-inch Lenovo Ideapad 110 is excellent choice. Powered by dual core i7 processor, it comes with 1TB hard disk and 8GB RAM. It has full size keyboard, perks like numeric pad and even optical drive. It offers blazing fast performance that will help you take your Indesign skills to the next level.
* Intel Core i7-7500U processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB 5400RPM HDD, 17.3″ LED-Lit display, 1600×900 resolution
Lenovo Ideapad 310
Lenovo Ideapad 310 is the cheapest laptop for Indesign that our experts recommend. It is powered by the powerful AMD A10 quad core processor that is backed by Radeon R5 graphics card. Pair that with 1TB hard disk and 8GB RAM and you have a winner in your hands. Despite being super cheap, this laptop packs enough processing and graphics power for professional applications and even games.
* 15.6″ HD Display, 1366×768 pixel resolution
* Radeon R5 graphics card, AMD A10-9600P Processor, 8 GB RAM, 1TB HDD, Windows 10
So those were the best laptops for Adobe Indesign 2017. As you must have observed, some of the Indesign laptop models are in under 500 dollar range and some are between 500-1000 dollar range. There were a list of things that were essential for a laptop to make it to our list of best Indesign laptops.
Best laptop for Indesign: Screen size and resolution
First is screen size. We do not want you to work on netbook-size 10” or 11” displays. Not even 13 inch laptops are ideal for working with Indesign. Go with laptops with 15.6” or 17.3” displays. That way, you would not miss your desktop at all. 15”+ displays ensure you get full size keyboards and large touchpads which are important for comfortable typing and navigation experience.
Same goes for screen resolution. Unless you are looking for best laptop for Indesign under 500 dollars, you should not settle with HD 1366×768 pixels. That being said, we were able to test few laptops in 500-700 dollars range that came with full HD 1920×1080 pixels. This allows users to see more content at a time. The screen looks sharper too.
Best laptop for Indesign: Processor and graphics card
Do not settle for anything less than an i5 or i7 processor. While some may argue that the latest 7th generation i3 processor have enough power, you will need powerful i5 or i7 CPUs when you are working with multiple layers. If you are under budget, AMD A10/A12 quad core processors are a decent choice too. They offer performance somewhere between an i3 and i5 processor.
Coming to graphics card – Nvidia and Radeon R5 graphics card really make the rendering and processing faster. They are not absolutely must have but they do make the laptop run a lot more smoother.
Best laptop for Indesign 2017: RAM / Memory
Many users often foresee RAM as an important component and concentrate on processor and GPU. Do not settle for anything less 8GB RAM. While many so-called experts will say that 4GB RAM is enough for Indesign, it is not. If you work with many layers and large images, you will need a lot of RAM. So do not go for a laptop that has less than 8GB RAM.
