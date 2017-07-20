Best laptop for Illustrator under 500 1000 dollars 2017
Let top laptop experts help find you best laptop for Illustrator 2017 for under 500 and 1000 dollars. Adobe has listed some requirements that your laptops ought to have in order to have best possible Illustrator experience. We will be taking performance and affordability into consideration while choosing the best Illustrator laptop of 2017.
Things to look for in a best Adobe Illustrator laptop.
Performance – An ideal laptop for illustrator should come with i5 or i7 processor. The latest 7th generation Intel processors deliver excellent performance and at the same time, capable of churning out long battery life. That being said, the AMD A12 series is excellent too. While the battery life is not as good as the Intel, you get Radeon R7 graphics card onboard which boosts graphics performance by a long shot. A processor should support multi-threading and all processors mentioned yield excellent performance while running Illustrator.
Memory – For smooth experience in a laptop for Illustrator, you should get atleast 8GB RAM. While 4GB or 6GB would work just fine but you will start noticing hiccups especially while working with bigger files. At the same time, an ultrabook or laptop with 16GB RAM would be overkill.
Storage – Illustrator files are quite big and if you are planning to store a lot of similar files, do not settle for anything less than 256GB SSD. Solid state drive (SSD) is much faster than traditional hard disk. But if the laptop model you are buying does not have one, go with a hard disk with 2TB or 1TB HDD. Check out best laptops with SSD here.
Graphics Card – Adobe recommends you to get a laptop with 2GB VRAM for best Illustrator experience. And if you are under budget, going with a laptop with Nvidia GeForce 940MX or Radeon R7 graphics card is the best bet. If you can stretch your budget to 700-800 dollars, you can get a laptop with Nvidia pascal graphics card which would give you PC-like graphics performance.
Screen resolution and display size- While you would do just fine on a laptop with 1280×800 / 1366×768 pixel display, you should not settle for anything less than full HD 1920×1080 pixels. This allows you to not only see more content at a glance but you will have more comfortable viewing experience while working on Illustrator. Coming to display sizes, you should not settle for a laptop less than 14” display size. You should not be getting a netbook or mini laptop for getting things done as the screen size is just too small for working comfortably.
Dell Inspiron 15
Dell Inspiron 15 is built like a tank and powered by top-of-line quad core AMD processor and Radeon R7 graphics. It has ample 8GB RAM and 1TB storage. There is full HD display and it is touchscreen too, which lets you interact with screen directly. The full size keyboard on the Dell Inspiron 15 is a joy to work with and since it backlit, you will make fewer typing mistakes as well. It is best laptop for Illustrator under 500 dollars.
* AMD A12-9700P quad-core processor 2.5GHz, AMD Radeon R7 Graphics
* 8GB DDR4 SDRAM system memory (expandable up to 16GB), 1TB SATA hard drive
* 15.6″ touchscreen display, LED Backlight, Full HD Truelife Display 1080p
* windows 10, Tray-load DVD drive
* 10/100Base-T Ethernet, 802.11ac Wireless LAN
Acer Aspire E 15
Acer Aspire E15 is a full HD laptop that is perfect for working on Adobe Illustrator. Powering it is the latest 7th gen-i5 processor that is both powerful and efficient. The CPU is backed by Nvidia 940MX with 2GB VRAM making it just perfect for Illustrator. There is fast 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM that keeps the laptop running ultra smooth at all times. On top of that, the keyboard is full size and backlit.
* Intel Core i5-7200U Processor, 15.6″ Full HD, Nvidia GeForce 940MX with 2GB VRAM, 8GB DDR4 Memory, 256GB SSD
Acer Aspire VX 15
Acer Aspire V15 is a serious powerhouse packing latest quad core Intel i5 processor and Nvidia Pascal 1050 graphics card that delivers stunning PC-like graphics performance at an affordable price tag. It has stellar cooling and audio capabilities that let you work on graphic intensive applications with ease. Its illuminated red keyboard adds to the drama and makes it the best laptop for Illustrator under 1000 dollars.
*Intel Core i5-7300HQ Processor, 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen IPS display, GeForce GTX 1050 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM, 8GB DDR4 Memory, 256GB SSD
Lenovo Ideapad 510
Lenovo Ideapad 510 is a complete package, packing all the necessary ingredients that are needed in a laptop for Illustrator. It is equipped with Nvidia 940MX 4GB graphics card that gives you outstanding discrete graphics performance. Not only that, it has 7th generation Intel Core i7 processor that takes your skills to next level. This ultrabook’s backlit keyboard is designed to give you best typing experience.
* Intel Core i7-7500U processor, 2.7GHz, 12GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, 15.6″ LED-Lit, FHD, IPS display, 1920×1080 resolution, Windows 10
Related topics
- Best Laptop for Mining Ethereum Zcash Monero ETH ZEC XMR
- Best laptop for Fusion 360 2017: Fusion 360 laptops under 1000 dollars
- Best Laptop with numeric keyboard 2017: Cheap full size laptop with numberpad – Laptops with numpad
- Ultrabook with illuminated keyboard 2017: Top ultrabooks with backlit keyboard
- Best ultrabook with touchscreen: Top touchscreen ultrabooks of 2017 – Best laptop with touchscreen
- Ultrabook with best display 2017: UHD WQHD ultrabook laptop – Best ultrabook with high resolution display
- Best convertible ultrabook in USA: Top 2-in-1 detachable Convertible laptops 2017 – Best 2-in-1 laptop in USA
- Ultrabook with 16GB RAM 2017: Best laptops with 16GB memory
- Best Gaming ultrabook 2017: Best ultrabook for gaming with Nvidia GPU – best lightweight laptop for gaming
- Best ultrabook with SSD drive in 2017: Top thin laptops with SSD – SSD Ultrabooks