Best laptop for Fusion 360 2017: Fusion 360 laptops under 1000 dollars
If you are looking for best cheap laptop for Fusion 360, we will help you out. Fusion 360 is a cloud powered CAD application for product designing. It connects your laptop to Autodesk’s cloud-based platform. And since most of the stuff is done on the cloud, you do not need an incredibly powerful laptop with top-end specifications to run Fusion 360 smoothly. That being said, there are certain things to keep in mind when choosing a laptop for Fusion 360.
Latest 7th generation processor, discrete graphics card – While you do not need the most powerful processor to run Fusion 360, it should have atleast i5 or i7 dual core processor backed by latest discrete graphics card. The best efficiency is offered by latest 7th generation Intel Core i5 / i7 kabylake processors. This includes i5-7200u and i7-7500u. Pair with something like Nvidia GeForce 940MX and you should be good to go. If you can stretch your budget a bit, going with something like Nvidia GeForce 1050 won’t hurt. This actually makes your computer running non-cloud version of CAD application. The Nvidia 10×0 series offers desktop-grade performance and is often found on top end gaming ultrabooks and laptops.
Full HD display – This is often the most overlooked feature when choosing best laptop for Fusion 360. Having full HD display allows you to see more content since there are much more pixels at your disposal. There is more room for toolbars and actual content. Everything looks so much more crisp and vivid. A UHD laptop would probably be overkill as UHD resolution often gives you rendering problems.
Fast storage and lots of memory – To keep everything running fluidly, it is important to get laptop with SSD and lots of memory. Now we are not saying you should get laptop with 16GB RAM. That would be overkill. Rather, settle with something with 8GB RAM. There is still some processing done on your computer so having 8GB RAM will prevent any kind of slowdowns.
Fast internet – Make sure you have fast internet connection. This is quite obvious since a lot of stuff is done on the backend. Having fast broadband connection helps you avoid lags and keeps your workflow fluid.
Acer Aspire E 15
Acer Aspire E15 features latest i7 kabylake processor and Nvidia 940MX graphics card which makes it ideal for running applications like Fusion 360. It has full HD panel with 16:9 ratio that gives you optimal viewing experience. It has upto 94% NTSC which is more than twice as many colors you find in a cheap laptop. It provides sRGB-like display quality by tuning color temperature and contrast gamma value. The illuminated keyboard helps typing in dark.
* Intel Core i7-7500U Processor, Nvidia 940MX GPU, 15.6” FHD, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD storage
Lenovo Ideapad 510
Lenovo Ideapad 510 is a powerful multitasking laptop powered by next-generation i7 processor and discrete Nvidia GeForce 940MX graphics. It delivers incredible performance in Fusion 360 and we loved its full size, illuminated keyboard that gives desktop-like experience.
* Intel Core i7-7500U processor, Nvidia 940MX, 12GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, 15.6″ FHD, IPS display
Acer Aspire VX 15
Acer VX15 is a bit overkill for running Fusion 360 but an excellent choice if you want super powerful laptop with Desktop-Grade graphics that can run other heavy duty applications like AutoCAD, Solidworks and latest games at high FPS. It comes with whopping 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD for unparalleled transfer speeds. Its design resembles an aircraft. The full size keyboard has red backlit keys which makes it ideal for typing in all sorts of conditions.
* Intel Core i7-7700HQ Processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4 GB VRAM, 15.6″ Full HD IPS, 16GB DDR4 Memory, 256GB SSD
Dell Inspiron i5767
Dell Inspiron has large 17” vivid display with full HD resolution. If you are looking for a large laptop for Fusion 360, this is the best model. Built like a tank, this Dell laptop is capable of surviving in heat and cold conditions. Powering it is the 7th generation i7 processor and Radeon R7 graphics card with 4GB VRAM. The large keyboard lets you work comfortably on Fusion 360 with ease – just like a regular desktop except for the fact you get backlit keys with it.
* Intel Core i7-7500U, AMD Radeon R7 M445, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD, 17.3″ FHD
So those were the best laptops for Fusion 360. We could have mentioned some high end gaming laptops but why overspend when you can get all the performance you need in a much cheaper laptop?
